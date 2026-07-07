Cowboys star returns while Warriors, Storm bolstered

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North Queensland's hopes of making the NRL finals have been boosted with superstar playmaker Tom Dearden named in their extended squad for the first time.

Dearden required surgery after injuring his syndesmosis in round 10 against Parramatta but his return was further delayed when later scans found he had a fracture higher up on his ankle.

The injury meant the co-captain missed an opportunity to play for Queensland in State of Origin, having starred in their fairytale series win last year.

But at least Dearden will get to help the ninth-placed North Queensland push for a top-eight spot as his impending return was confirmed as he was named in the No.23 jersey for the Cowboys against Manly on Sunday.

Tom Dearden of the Cowboys. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

In a welcome boost for the Sydney Roosters, star winger Daniel Tupou will come back from a calf injury for his 300th game against Parramatta on Saturday night.

The Roosters have named Origin representatives James Tedesco and Mark Nawaqanitawase to start, but coach Trent Robinson has opted to leave half Sam Walker and hooker Reece Robson on the bench. Hugo Savala and Connor Watson will take their places, respectively.

Melbourne will see the return of playmaker Jahrome Hughes from a hamstring injury while Nick Meaney (calf) and Jack Howarth (quad) also come back for their clash against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Warriors have been bolstered by prop James Fisher-Harris (hamstring), forward Leka Halasima (calf) and winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira (thigh) returning for their clash against an Api Koroisau-less Wests Tigers after the hooker suffered a pectoral injury last round.

Josese Lanyon will make just his second NRL start in Koroisau's role, although five-eighth Jarome Luai (concussion) and second-rower Samuela Fainu (foot) will return.

Canberra's inspirational leader Josh Papali'i (calf) and barnstorming second-rower Noah Martin (ankle) will provide a much-needed boost for the Green Machine as they face Canterbury on Saturday.

Winger Seb Kris moves into Savelio Tamale's spot after he had a horror outing two rounds ago, while coach Ricky Stuart has named five-eighth Ethan Strange to back up from Origin despite dealing with an ankle issue.

Back-rower Jacob Preston has been named on the extended bench for the Bulldogs after suffering an arm injury in round 12, while Stephen Crichton remains in the halves.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf has kept his Origin quintet of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bostock, Max Plath, Selwyn Cobbo and Thomas Flegler in the reserves for their Saturday afternoon duel with Cronulla.

South Sydney have made a flurry of changes with winger Campbell Graham to return from a calf injury, while Matt Dufty shifts to fullback for Jye Gray, Tallis Duncan in the centres and Euan Aitken in the second row.

With five-eighth Cody Walker on a suspension for kicking Panthers halfback Jack Cogger last round, Jayden Sullivan will take over the playmaker's role.