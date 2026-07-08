'Dream come true' as Pacific rugby league accord signed

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The door is open for NRL and NRLW matches to be played in Pacific Island nations as part of a $250 million agreement between the Australian government and its closest neighbours.

Hours before Wednesday's State of Origin decider, leaders from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Brisbane to sign the landmark Pacific Rugby League Partnership.

The Albanese government had pledged support for the growth of rugby league in Fiji, Tonga and Samoa on agreeing in late 2024 to fund the entry of a PNG team into the NRL.

The specifics of that financial support were outlined on Wednesday as the nations' agreement came into effect.

The $250 million in funding will go towards grassroots competitions in the Pacific, establishing school rugby league programs and expanding existing violence prevention and youth programs.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discusses the 'six again' rule with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. LEON LORD / AFP via Getty Images

Strikingly, the agreement includes a promise to "identify opportunities for NRL and NRLW matches to be played in the Pacific" on top of international fixtures already played there as part of the Pacific Championships.

There is no set timeline on these NRL and NRLW matches being scheduled, with the agreement running for 10 years.

The PNG Chiefs will host home games in Port Moresby when they become the NRL's 19th team from 2028.

"Today, our Pacific family draws closer together," Albanese said.

"We bond around a shared love of this great game, a shared investment in our young people and their future and a shared commitment to the region we call home.

"This is a great day for rugby league, for all our nations and for the next generation."

Rugby league enjoys enormous popularity in the Pacific, with around half of the NRL's playing group of Pasifika descent, including stars Payne Haas, Jarome Luai and Jason Taumalolo.

As he signed on behalf of Samoa, Prime Minister La'auli Leuatea Schmidt smiled to the crowd and said the agreement was a "dream come true".

"Investing in sport is also investing in stronger community, and more prosperity for our future and our region," he said.

"Rugby league is more than a game, it is a source of national pride, the way we bring community together and a powerful platform to develop our young people and presentation for new opportunities."

Tongan Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua hoped players nurtured in the new Pacific rugby league programs could one day represent their region with the NRL's forthcoming team the Chiefs.

"There's a saying in Tonga, 'When the chief has spoken, there's nothing else to say'," he said.

"We're definitely with you, my brother from Papua New Guinea (PM James Marape), and the Chiefs will be a platform and a pathway for players from Samoa, players from Fiji and also from Tonga."