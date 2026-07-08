Maroons lose home fear factor in historic decider loss

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Queensland have lost their aura at their spiritual home and the 2-1 State of Origin series loss to NSW will haunt them for a long time.

A 30-12 defeat in the decider at Suncorp Stadium may well cost several players their positions after the Maroons' third defeat in a row at the venue where they were once almost impregnable.

The wound will cut deep in the Maroons' soul and only a considered post-mortem will get to the bottom of how it all went so horribly wrong.

Billy Slater's side have reached great heights in their three series wins from the past five but the fact this Maroons outfit have lost back-to-back Brisbane deciders, the previous loss in 2024, will stick in the craw.

Former skipper Daly Cherry-Evans lost his position and his Maroons career ended after he led the side to consecutive losses in Brisbane in the decider of 2024 and the opening match in 2025.

Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Maroons do not handle favouritism well, but they need to learn how to.

Captain Cameron Munster was keen to claim the underdog tag before the match.

"The pressure is on us," he said.

He was spot on, just due to the historical importance of the former Lang Park to the team and Queenslanders.

Blues great Andrew Johns, in commentary on Channel Nine, asked Maroons legend Cameron Smith if Queensland's high early error count was due to pressure or expectation.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Smith replied that it was "a bit of both".

There were similarities in the first half with the game-two clash at the MCG where NSW dominated the opening half and led 10-2 before the Maroons won 44-24 with a second-half blitz

This time it was 18-0 to the Blues but this time they did not collapse in a heap.

The Maroons made a valiant comeback attempt and a controversial length of the field try to Blues centre Bradman Best after Jack Bostock appeared to knock-on hurt them.

But the Maroons let themselves down with their lethargic start and a very poor defensive display on the tryline to alllow Cameron Murray to score. Their defence throughout was unacceptable.

The decision by coach Slater not to play 14-game Origin regular Pat Carrigan was puzzling.

An HIA to second-rower Kurt Capewell meant that Slater was forced to bring on back-rower Jeremiah Nanai and the chance to use Carrigan had gone.

A shining light in the second half was Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh who came on to provide spark and creativity.

Walsh worried the Blues defence and showed enough to suggest he will eventually be back in the starting side, as he was in 2023 and 2024.