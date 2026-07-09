Tigers give Jarome Luai permission to leave early

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Co-captain Jarome Luai has been granted permission to leave Wests Tigers a year early.

Hoping to free up salary-cap space, it is understood the joint venture club floated an early release with Luai, who will become PNG's marquee signing for 2028.

Luai took to Instagram on Thursday and shared an image on his Story with the caption "Gods plan not mine", accompanied by the Rod Wave song Moving On.

The four-time premiership-winning five-eighth earns an estimated $1.2 million per season on his Tigers deal, which began last year.

Farewelling Luai could help the Tigers redistribute salary-cap space, so potentially keep their next generation of stars at the club for longer.

Jarome Luai is greeted by adoring Tigers fans as he runs onto Leichhardt Oval. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Latu Fainu is considered a long-term play-making prospect at the Tigers but has been stuck behind Luai for opportunities and is out of a contract after 2027.

Jake Averillo also joins the Tigers from the Dolphins next year and is an option to partner halfback Adam Doueihi, who is in career-best form.

Clubs were required to have finalised their rosters by June 30, so the Tigers will not be able to release Luai before the end of the year.

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Parramatta shape as a potential destination for Luai, with the Eels lacking a top-tier second receiver in their halves for 2027.

Five-eighth Jonah Pezet will join Brisbane next season after an unproductive one-year stint at the Eels.

South Sydney are also yet to tie veteran five-eighth Cody Walker to a new contract for 2027.

A return to Penrith, where Luai played 131 NRL games and won four premierships, appears unlikely given Blaize Talagi is settled at five-eighth.

The Panthers are facing a salary-cap squeeze of their own, with a slew of big-name players coming into the final years of their contracts.

The Tigers' form this season has dipped in tandem with Luai inking a landmark contract to become the Chiefs' first signing.

Since then, they have dropped seven of nine games and slumped to 12th on the ladder, their finals hopes in serious jeopardy ahead of Friday's clash with the Warriors.