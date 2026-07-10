Tonga can dare to dream after rugby league investment

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Led by stars like Jason Taumalolo and Addin Fonua-Blake, Tonga are already a rugby league force to reckon with - imagine what they could do with state-of-the-art facilities.

Prime Minister Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua says Tonga is daring to dream, with the nation among those set to benefit most from the landmark Pacific Rugby League Partnership.

Announced on Wednesday, the $250 million agreement between the Australian government and Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea will go towards grassroots competitions in the Pacific, establishing school rugby league programs and expanding existing violence prevention and youth programs.

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Upgrading the 10,000-capacity Teufaiva Stadium in the captial Nuku'alofa is also at the top of the list for Tonga, as well as building a high-performance centre.

Renovations to the stadium had already been earmarked, with Tonga set to host the Pacific Games in 2031.

Part of the 10-year agreement with the Australian government also includes a promise to "identify opportunities for NRL and NRLW matches to be played in the Pacific".

Tonga has never hosted an NRL match and the last international on home soil was against Fiji way back in 2007, long before they became a rugby league powerhouse.

They have recently played "home" internationals in Auckland and Brisbane in front of adoring crowds dominated by the Tongan diaspora.

"A lot of people are seeing the potential of rugby league and the support that this partnership will bring to grassroots development," Lord Fakafanua told AAP in Sydney on Friday.

"There will definitely be pathways, both for junior players, non-professional players, and of course, the elite pathways.

"We're looking at involving schools and where we need more fields in the other islands, in Ha'apai, Vava'u and 'Eua, as well as gyms.

"The high-performance centre is really quite critical, and part of the government's overall plan is to host the Pacific Games in 2031.

"It needs to be a multi-purpose facility that can cater for all sports, really bring some technology and service around our elite players.

"That doesn't exist right now, but we're doing so well without that.

"Imagine where we'll be with the facilities and support that the players need."

Rugby league has exploded in popularity in Tonga in recent yeasrs after a host of NRL stars chose to represent the nation on the international stage.

Tongan co-captains Taumalolo (North Queensland) and Fonua-Blake (Cronulla) are joined by the likes of Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne) and Dolphins duo Isaiya Katoa and Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins).

They are among the leading title contenders for the men's World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and PNG later this year.

Lord Fakafanua's visit to Australia has aligned with star winger Tupou's 300-game milestone game against Parramatta at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

It comes just two weeks after Taumalolo become the first Tongan to achieve the feat.

The inclusion of the PNG Chiefs in the NRL in 2028 has also kindled hope for more Tongan players nurtured through new Pacific programs to feature in the league.

"I'm so happy that we have talented boys and people like Jason Taumalolo and Daniel Tupou reach a milestone in their career," Lord Fakafanua said.

"They're joining a very small group of players. Not many players make it to 100 or 200, and definitely less make it to 300 matches.

"(PNG) Prime Minister James Marape has made the Chiefs available for Polynesian players. He's keen to see more Tongan players play with the Chiefs.

"Those are the sort of doors that we're keen to enable and support. The more pathways, the better."