Fresh Crichton concern as Dogs hammered by Raiders

Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury captain Stephen Crichton has been stretchered off with a suspected nerve injury and the Bulldogs' finals hopes were handed a hammer blow in a 40-16 defeat to Canberra.

Crichton was taken off Accor Stadium in a medi-cab on Saturday after landing awkwardly following an innocuous second-half collision with the Raiders' Noah Martin.

The Canterbury five-eighth, who has been plagued by shoulder issues all season, spent several minutes lying on the ground before he was carried onto a stretcher and taken from the field by medical staff.

Early reports suggested the Dogs skipper was on his feet in the dressing room.

The loss of the Bulldogs captain in the 63rd minute added to the growing list of concerns for coach Cameron Ciraldo, whose side delivered their worst performance of the season against Canberra.

The Raiders, meanwhile, secured one of their strongest wins of 2026 with hooker Owen Pattie booting two 40/20s and back-rower Zac Hosking scoring a hat-trick of tries.

But the undoubted star of the Green Machine's big victory was halfback Ethan Sanders, who produced the strongest game of his 21-match NRL career.

Challenged with the daunting task of replacing Jamal Fogarty following his move to Manly, Sanders has struggled to hit the high notes many expected of him in 2026.

Stephen Crichton is taken off on a stretcher by medical staff. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Sanders scored 16 points and registered four try assists to keep Canberra's top-eight aspirations alive in what felt like a coming of age performance.

The Raiders didn't have it all their own way, but went ahead when Jethro Rinakama had the ball dislodged by Martin in the act of scoring.

Canberra winger Xavier Savage scooped it up and ran the distance to give the Green Machine a surprise lead.

The Raiders were happy to chance their arm and after Pattie kicked a 40/20, Sanders came into his own to send an on-rushing Martin steaming over for their second.

Sanders then showed his ability with the boot by sending a crossfield kick for Hosking to claim and touch down.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Sanders added two penalty goals late in the first half to give Canberra a 22-0 halftime lead.

Rinakama scored four minutes into the second half and sparked Ricky Stuart into throwing NSW Origin representative Ethan Strange into the fray.

But Strange's influence wasn't needed as Pattie swung things back in the away side's favour with another 40/20.

Hosking barged over soon afterwards and then sealed his treble off a Pattie pass after Rinakama pulled out of contesting another Sanders bomb.

Sanders added his fourth try assist with a grubberkick to the in-goal for Simi Sasagi, before Crichton went off and Matt Burton and Connor Tracey got two back for the Bulldogs in the dying stages.