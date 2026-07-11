Four-word Ryles answer shows why Eels may sign Luai

Open Extended Reactions

Jason Ryles has indicated Jarome Luai would improve Parramatta's attack, as the Eels weigh up whether one year from the Samoan star can help their long-term plan.

Parramatta remain the front-runners to land Luai for next season, after Wests Tigers told him he could look elsewhere before joining PNG in 2028.

Perth would likely be another option given the whopping amount of salary-cap space available to the Bears, while several other clubs are yet to rule out a play.

But the most obvious landing spot remains Parramatta, with Jonah Pezet Brisbane-bound after a similar one-year stint and Ronald Volkman also set to exit.

The Eels' defence again showed signs of improvement in Saturday's 28-12 loss to the Sydney Roosters, but they have still only scored 20 points three times in the past 10 games.

Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Asked whether putting Luai alongside his former NSW halves partner Mitch Moses would help improve the attack, Eels coach Ryles was clear in suggesting it would.

"I reckon it might ... but I'm talking about the scenario you're giving me. I'm not saying it's happening," Ryles said.

"When elite players become available we are always interested and we are in a position to execute on stuff.

"We have a really clear strategy we are working towards.

"It's a long-term view, and anyone who is an elite player that becomes available that we think is going to help us into the future, we are very interested in."

Parramatta have Moses signed until the end of 2029 along with hooker Tallyn Da Silva, while young fullback Isaiah Iongi is locked in until 2030,

The Eels view Lorenzo Talataina, Josh Papalii and Lincoln Fletcher as potential long-term halves, but signed Pezet to play NRL this year while the trio develop in NSW Cup.

Parramatta must now decide if another bridging year is required from Luai, or whether to throw one of the trio into the NRL on a full-time basis.

"They need reps, they need time," Ryles said of his young halves.

"I use Izzy (Iongi) as the example.

"He played 60 Cup games behind one of the best systems in the whole competition (at Penrith), and gave himself the best chance to get to where he is at the moment.

"But he is nowhere near where he's going to get to, and we're in year two. It just takes time."