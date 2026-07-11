Bulldogs land Knights young gun Connor Votano on two-year deal

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The Bulldogs have landed highly-rated Knights fullback Connor Votano on a two-year deal from the start of the 2027 season, sources have told ESPN.

Votano has agreed to join Canterbury through until the end of 2028 after the Bulldogs identified the Newcastle junior as part of their long-term plans.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Knights' most promising outside backs, coming through the club's pathways system after representing New South Wales at under-19s level.

Connor Votano of the Knights. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

Excelling in the fullback position, Votano has been highly regarded internally throughout his development and sees a clearer pathway to a full-time starting role with the Bulldogs.

Canterbury's decision to secure Votano adds some much-needed fullback depth as the club continues planning beyond 2026.

Votano will remain with the Knights until the completion of the 2026 season before linking up with Canterbury for the start of pre-season.