Human highlights reel open to rugby league exit party

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Trent Robinson declares Mark Nawaqanitawase has the greatest ball mastery of any player he's ever seen, as the superstar winger leaves the door open for a Kangaroos World Cup farewell.

Nawaqanitawase added another spectacular moment to his NRL highlights reel on Saturday night against Parramatta, when he flung a ball back inside behind his back for a Robert Toia try

The Roosters flyer hit Toia on the chest despite having little sight of where his support players were, as he himself was being forced over the sideline.

The rugby-bound star has spent just two years in the NRL, but has arguably produced more box-office highlights than any player since Benji Marshall in his prime.

"You can have individual skill, but you can have ball mastery on the end of it," Roosters coach Robinson said.

"Can you control that ball at all different angles, at all different heights? And that's what he's got.

"His ability to know where the ball is around his body, 360 degrees, how to change his fingers, how to change the pass, how to move it into space.

"He's by far the best I've ever seen at that.

"Sonny Bill (Williams) was the other one that had it. They're in rare, rare, those two, in my opinion."

Mark Nawaqanitawase breaks a tackle to score a try. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Nawaqanitawase grew up idolising Williams, and at one stage even contemplated getting the same tattoos as his fellow cross-code star.

But he said his own skills had been inspired in the backyard as a child, with most coming naturally to him.

"It was just growing up, playing with the ball, seeing what I can do with it, and being confident enough to do it," the Roosters flyer said.

"It's just natural ... It all happens pretty quickly.

"You catch it, you're just running, and then I know my body is already in a spot to do (something). It just happens.

"You definitely think about (how cool it might look afterwards). You think 'oh shoot, that just happened'."

Nawaqanitawase got his first taste of State of Origin in NSW's series win, and also debuted for Australia in last year's Ashes.

The 25-year-old has agreed to join Japanese rugby club Saitama Wild Knights this summer, before eyeing off a Wallabies return at next year's home World Cup.

The Japan season starts in December, but Nawaqanitawase has refused to rule out featuring in this year's Rugby League World Cup if contracts allow.

Australia's campaign kicks off against New Zealand on October 15, while the final is in Brisbane exactly one month later.

"It would be a great opportunity. A World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and PNG, I'm more than happy to be a part of it," he said.

"I don't know (if I can) yet. I've got to talk to the club that I'm going to. I've got to work out dates and stuff.

"It's all legal kind of stuff, it's up to them."