Party time as Souths stun Knights on Arrow's birthday

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South Sydney have celebrated Jai Arrow's birthday in style by overcoming a late Newcastle surge for a 26-24 upset win at Accor Stadium.

The NRL threw Arrow "the world's biggest birthday party" on Sunday, some two months after the ex-Souths forward retired following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

Red-and-green party hats were scattered throughout the crowd of 30,113, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined in singing 'Happy Birthday' to Arrow at halftime.

The party extended onto the field as Souths consolidated their top-eight spot and snapped a 10-game losing streak in matches without Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

Souths needed to overcome the loss of rookie winger Dayne Jennings (knee), five-eighth Jayden Sullivan (concussion) and back-rower Euan Aitken, who underwent an ECG after struggling for breath during the first half.

The Knights, wasteful to begin the game, heaped more adversity on Souths as they recovered from 26-6 down in the final 12 minutes.

Star fullback Kalyn Ponga crossed on the right before kicking for Dylan Lucas and chasing through for a second try barely a minute later.

Newcastle were only two points behind after five-eighth Sandon Smith broke through the middle to put Harrison Graham over.

The party extended onto the field as Souths consolidated their top-eight spot and snapped a 10-game losing streak in matches without Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The comeback fell short in the final minute when Ponga threw a cut-out ball to Dom Young that missed its target and dribbled into touch.

Earlier, part-time contract holder Matt Dufty came up with three try assists to vindicate Wayne Bennett's bold decision to bench Souths fullback Jye Gray.

Dufty's cut-out pass sent the returning Campbell Graham over for first points, before he threw the last ball for David Fifita to score.

Dufty then swung left and found Tallis Duncan on the outside of Dane Gagai to help Souths score on the stroke of halftime.

For good measure, Dufty denied Lachlan Crouch with a brilliant one-on-one try-saver just as the Knights rookie looked certain to score in the second half.

Gray made it onto the field to replace Jennings, holding his own marking up against the much taller Young and scoring the Rabbitohs' final try down the left.

Newcastle winger Greg Marzhew (glute) left the field soon after halftime, with back-rower Jermaine McEwen (hamstring) dropping out of the team on game day.