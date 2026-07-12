Cowboys' Drinkwater downs Manly in golden-point win

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Manly have slumped to their first home defeat under Kieran Foran as North Queensland pulled off a golden-point heist to claim a 19-18 win over their top-eight rivals.

In a result that gives the Cowboys a leg-up over one of their fellow finals hopefuls at Brookvale Oval, fullback Scott Drinkwater was the hero as he nailed a 32m field goal in the 82nd minute.

Drinkwater's calmness under pressure was in sharp contrast to the Sea Eagles, who led for most of Sunday's game but let a valuable win slip from their grasp.

Reuben Cotter scored a 78th-minute try for the Cowboys to tie up the game, but Jake Clifford's missed conversion meant golden point was needed, with Drinkwater delivering to lift Todd Payten's men into the top eight.

Undefeated in their previous five home games under Foran, Manly were once again clunky in attack and had to contend with Ben Trbojevic (concussion) and Corey Waddell (ankle) failing to finish the match.

The Cowboys also lost John Bateman to a hamstring issue, but looked strong when they burst into a ninth-minute lead through Tom Chester.

But the Sea Eagles were quick to hit back with tries from wingers Jason Saab and Lehi Hopoate, before Haumole Olakau'atu rampaged his way over on the goal-line.

Scott Drinkwater his match-winning golden point field goal. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Reed Mahoney thought he had pulled one back just after the half-hour mark when he raced out of dummy half and jinked through the Manly line to crash over.

The Cowboys hooker reached out an arm and grounded the ball after being pulled down by Tom Trbojevic short of the line.

But the bunker penalised Mahoney for a double movement, meaning Manly took a 14-6 lead in at halftime.

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Manly were wasteful in the second half and eventually the Sea Eagles' ill discipline brought them undone.

After conceding four consecutive set-restarts, Cowboys winger Braidon Burns squeezed over from dummy half to cut the lead to four points.

Burns added a second after a reply from Saab, before Cotter wrestled his way over at the death to make it 18-18.

Clifford failed to ice the conversion, but Drinkwater spared his blushes by snapping a field goal to condemn Foran to the first back-to-back losses of his NRL coaching career.