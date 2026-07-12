Meaney magic as Storm survive scare in sloppy showing

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Melbourne have survived a mighty scare from Gold Coast to hang on for a vital 22-18 win to stay in touch with the finals-bound NRL top eight.

With a 7-9 win-loss record heading into the Sunday night clash at AAMI Park, the Storm were desperate to continue their dominance over the Titans after winning 11 of their past 12 clashes.

The Storm needed the two points on their home deck with clashes against top-four sides including the Roosters and Sharks coming up, and are now four points outside the eight in 10th spot.

But the Titans, who hadn't won in Melbourne since 2014, made them work for it, with the Storm only breaking an 18-18 deadlock with a Nick Meaney try in the 78th minute.

Before that Gold Coast's Keano Kini scored off a scrum play in the 61st minute and Preston Campbell slotted the conversion to draw level, but neither side could find a field goal as the clock wound down.

A bold Melbourne attacking raid started by fullback Sua Faalogo saw Meaney ground the ball over the back of his head despite the Titans defending in numbers.

Superstar playmaker and Queensland captain Cameron Munster was rested following Wednesday's State of Origin and didn't look comfortable sitting in the box alongside seething coach Craig Bellamy.

Jahrome Hughes and Sualauvi Faalogo celebrate the Storm's win over the Titans. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The Storm were up 12-6 at halftime but, showing his foresight, Bellamy wasn't happy with their opening 40 minutes.

Melbourne were fortunate to be ahead after the bunker gave the green light to a Jack Howarth try in the 29th minute that appeared to be a double movement.

The Storm had given up eight double-figure leads since the start of last season and appeared to be adding another to that tally when their 18-6 buffer evaporated.

Campbell scored a 90-metre try after intercepting a Harry Grant pass, then Kini's effort saw the visitors level at 18-18 to set up a thrilling finish.

With both teams guilty of more than 30 errors combined, they struggled to ice the result before Meaney came up with the match-winner.