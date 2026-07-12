Temara leads Raiders to big NRLW win over Warriors

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A playmaking masterclass by Canberra's Zahara Temara has led the Raiders to a dominant 26-point NRLW win over the Warriors at GIO Stadium.

The Queensland State of Origin representative had a hand in four tries as the Raiders crushed their opponents on a chilly Sunday afternoon in the nation's capital, running out 42-16 winners.

Aside from her try involvements, Temara finished with three tackle breaks and 142 run metres.

Mackenzie Wiki scored a double for the hosts while Bobbi Law was also among the try-scorers to continue her fine start to life in a Raiders jersey as Canberra ran in eight tries to three.

It's the first time the Raiders have begun an NRLW campaign with back-to-back victories and sets up an intriguing clash next weekend against Temara's former club the Sydney Roosters.

Zahara Tamara of the Raiders in action against the Warriors. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Missing several players including star five-eighth Gayle Broughton, winger Lavinia Tauhalaliku and forward Felilia Kia, the Warriors were immediately on the back foot when the Raiders raced to an 18-0 lead with four tries inside 20 minutes.

A first NRLW try to Capri Paekau in the Warriors' first trip inside the Dragons' 20m cut the margin to 12 at the break.

But the Raiders seized control of the contest, racing out to a 30-point lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

A double to Warriors debutante Ocean Tierney salvaged some pride for the visitors who also had Maarire Puketapu placed on report for a hip-drop tackle on Raiders fullback Sheridan Gallagher in the second half.

In the final match of round two, St George Illawarra made the most of a fast start to defeat Parramatta 22-8 at WIN Stadium.

The Dragons ran in three tries in the first 10 minutes to surge to a 16-0 lead in a battle between two teams looking to bounce back from opening round losses.

While the Eels steadied from that horror start they couldn't get close to the home team with star recruit Brooke Anderson shining with two try assists and three line break assists.

Teagan Berry and Kasey Reh were also impressive in the victory as the Dragons won in Wollongong after losing both of their matches there last season.

The Dragons finished without Zali Hopkins after she failed an HIA following a clash of heads with Parramatta's Kennedy Cherrington.