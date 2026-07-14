NRL Round 20: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The NRL season moves into the final eight rounds as teams battle it out for positions in the Top 8. Round 20 kicks off with what should have been a blockbuster clash between the Panthers and Broncos, but the reigning champions have been playing more like a reserve grade team of late. We move onto Friday where two cracking games await, the Shark hosting the Knights and the Storm visiting the Roosters - two very tough games to tip.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, July 16
Penrith Panthers vs. Brisbane Broncos
CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cole 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Billy Scott 20. Sione Fonua 21. Kalani Leuluai-going 22. Luron Patea
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Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Preston Riki 17. Grant Anderson 18. Va'a Semu 19. Hayze Perham 20. Billy Walters 21. Luke Gale 22. Thomas Duffy
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Both of these teams had last week off, and both would be very happy that the State of Origin period is over. The Panthers can settle back into their rhythm on the way to what looks like being another very solid premiership assault. The Broncos on the other hand are in a whole world of hurt and the return of their Origin stars would seem to fall well short of the fix they need. Brisbane can't be too far off snapping out of this nonsense and destroying some poor unexpecting team, it won't be the Panthers though.
Tip: Panthers by 18
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.18 (-13.5 $1.83) Broncos $4.70 (+13.5 $1.95)
Friday, July 17
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Newcastle Knights
Ocean Protect Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Addin Fonua-Blake 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Billy Burns 17. Oregon Kaufusi 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Samuel Stonestreet 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Jayden Berrell
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker 14. Sandon Smith 15. Lachlan Crouch 16. Thomas Cant 17. Brodie Jones 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Harrison Graham 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Elijah Leaumoana 22. Tyson Gamble
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sharks were at their very best last week in destroying the Dolphins, while the Knights charged home under a wet sail against the Rabbitohs, but couldn't quite overcome the errors that they made earlier in the game. This one is fraught with danger for tippers. The Sharks at Shark Park, after a 66-0 away victory? The Knights stumbling over some bumps in the road? Surely the Sharks win this one, and easily. I can never be that confident about the Sharks.
Tip: Sharks by 10
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.53 (-5.5 $1.88) Knights $2.45 (+5.5 $1.88)
Sydney Roosters vs. Melbourne Storm
Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. Cody Ramsey 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Hugo Savala 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Egan Butcher 17. Taylor Losalu 18. Rex Bassingthwaighte 19. Tommy Talau 20. Toby Rodwell 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Robert Toia
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Trent Toelau 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Trent Loiero 14. Gabriel Satrick 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Josiah Pahulu 17. Alec MacDonald 18. Stanley Huen 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Davvy Moale 21. Manaia Waitere 22. Hayden Watson
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Roosters proved to be too good for the Eels last week in a bruising encounter that truly tested them for much of the game. The Storm struggled to get on top of the Titans and very nearly threw the game away at home. The Storm have to win most of their remaining games to sneak into the finals, while the Roosters are hellbent on nailing down a Top 4 spot. This will be a true test of both team's premiership aspirations. But with the Storm missing both Hughes and Munster, it is hard to see them beating the Roosters at home.
Tip: Roosters by 18
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.40 (-7.5 $1.88) Storm $2.90 (+7.5 $1.88)
Saturday, July 18
Canberra Raiders vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Noah Martin 13. Zac Hosking 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Savelio Tamale 19. Morgan Smithies 20. Coby Black 21. Joseph Roddy 22. Sione Finau
Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Tallis Duncan 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Cameron Murray 14. Jye Gray 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Jamie Humphreys 18. Latrell Siegwalt 19. Bronson Garlick 20. John Radel 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Edward Kosi
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders bounced back to find some form last week against the hapless Bulldogs, while the Rabbitohs knocked off early and were very nearly run down by the Knights at Jai Arrow's birthday party. Are the Raiders going to be a thorn in the side of teams fighting for a finals berth, as they themselves do all they can to sneak in? With every game a must-win, at home in Canberra, and up against Ricky Stuart's old mate Wayne Bennett, this promises to be another great game, almost impossible to pick. .
Tip: Raiders by 4
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.80 (-1.5 $1.88) Rabbitohs $2 (+1.5 $1.88)
New Zealand Warriors vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Go Media Stadium, 5:35pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 20. Marata Niukore 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 22. Luke Metcalf 23. Makaia Tafua
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Mathew Feagai 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Jacob Halangahu 18. Moses Suli 19. Lyhkan King-Togia 20. Emre Guler 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Jacob Webster
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Warriors outclassed the Tigers last week, while the Dragons had a well-deserved rest after winning their second game for the year a week earlier. The Warriors looked very disjointed at times in attack, and will really need to sharpen up as they endeavour to maintain a Top 4 spot n the ladder. The Warriors will have to keep their guard up in this one, but they should win comfortably, especially if things finally start to click.
Tip: Warriors by 22
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.17 (-15.5 $1.88) Dragons $4.90 (+15.5 $1.88)
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers
Accor Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Sean O'Sullivan 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jaeman Salmon 12. Jacob Preston 13. Harry Hayes 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Jack Underhill 17. Lipoi Hopoi 19. Marcelo Montoya 20. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 21. Viliame Kikau 22. Jed Reardon 23. Stephen Crichton
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Heamasi Makasini 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Jared Haywood 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal 14. Latu Fainu 15. Ethan Roberts 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Josese Lanyon 18. Faaletino Tavana 19. Kit Laulilii 20. Junior Tupou 21. Javon Andrews 22. Apisai Koroisau
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Bulldogs fell back into their awful ways last week against the Raiders. Whenever they fall behind in a game, their shoulders slump, mainly because they know they are very rarely able to score more than 14 points in an given game. The Tigers seem to be going from bad to worse, even the return of Jarome Luai was not enough to lift them over the Warriors last week. This could go either way, but on recent form, I'll throw my tip away on the Bulldogs.
Tip: Bulldogs by 4
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95) Tigers $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83)
Sunday, July 19
Gold Coast Titans vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Cbus Super Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Michael Molo 21. Jaylan De Groot 22. Sialetili Faeamani
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Joey Walsh 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Simione Laiafi 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Josh Feledy 15. Nathan Brown 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Jackson Shereb 18. Nicholas Lenaz 19. Blake Wilson 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Fletcher Baker 22. Onitoni Large
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Titans continued their fruitless improvement last week, giving the Storm a fright, but falling just short. The Sea Eagles had their game won several times over, but allowed the Cowboys back into the contest and ultimately loss to a Golden Point field goal. The Titans are not easy beats and the Sea Eagles are yet to establish an effective halves combination since Luke Brooks lost his ACL. Surely Manly win this?
Tip: Raiders by 12
PointsBet odds: Titans $2.45 (+5.5 $1.95) Sea Eagles $1.53 (-5.5 $1.83)
Dolphins vs. North Queensland Cowboys
McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Brad Schneider 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Max Plath 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Felise Kaufusi 18. Tevita Naufahu 19. Sebastian Su'a 20. Brian Pouniu 21. Trai Fuller 22. John Fineanganofo
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Jake Clifford 8. Griffin Neame 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Kaiden Lahrs 20. Liam Sutton 21. Ethan King 22. Tom Dearden
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Dolphins were missing their Origins stars last week as the Sharks put 66 unanswered points on them. Surely that was a moment of madness, the loss they needed to have, a reality check, a slap in the face that will fire them up for the run home and into the finals. The Cowboys were very resilient in beating the Sea Eagles last week, fighting back to nail the win in golden point extra time. You have to believe that the Dolphins will bounce back to full form for this Queensland derby.
Tip: Dolphins by 20
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.63 (-3.5 $1.88) Cowboys $ (+3.5 $1.88)
BYE:
Eels
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.