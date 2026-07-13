Storm suffer finals setback, star half set for surgery

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Melbourne have suffered a huge blow in the run to the NRL finals.

Star five-eighth Cameron Munster has been booked in for an operation that potentially could see him miss the rest of the regular season.

The Storm are still a chance of playing finals with six rounds and a bye left in their campaign.

A 78th-minute Nick Meaney try got them home 22-18 over Gold Coast -- the club's 500th win in the NRL since entering the competition in 1998 -- but a run of seven defeats in a row earlier in the season has left them in 10th position on 20 points, four points outside the top eight.

"Melbourne Storm can confirm Cameron Munster will undergo surgery on his knee after sustaining a cartilage injury," a club statement released on Tuesday morning read.

Star five-eighth Cameron Munster has been booked in for an operation that potentially could see him miss the rest of the regular season. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"Munster will begin his rehabilitation with Storm medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks."

The 31-year-old representative No.6 was rested by Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy for the Titans clash after having played in all 15 club games he was available for this year and three State of Origin matches for Queensland.

The Maroons skipper was replaced by Tyran Wishart for last Sunday's clash at AAMI Park and the 26-year-old utility is the front-runner to start in Friday night's match against the third-placed Sydney Roosters (28 points).