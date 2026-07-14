NRL midweek mail R20: Crichton back training with Bulldogs

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 19 of the NRL.

Critta update

Stephen Crichton trained with the Bulldogs today despite suffering a nerve issue in their loss against the Raiders on Saturday.

Jacob Preston said he participated in contact training on Tuesday, but "isn't sure whether or not he'll play this weekend."

The star back rower went on to say he's feeling fit after his first game back from injury.

"Every first game back you kind of experience those cobwebs," he shared.

"But the body's good, arm is feeling good and I'm looking forward to ripping in for the rest of the year."

Stephen Crichton is taken off on a stretcher by medical staff. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Burto's future

Matt Burton remained tight lipped on Tuesday when asked about his future beyond next season, however, his teammate Jacob Preston shared his hopes that he will stay in Belmore.

"I've been with Burton since I got to the club, he's one of my best mates here," Preston said.

"He's a massive part of this club, I'd love for him to be here for a long time."

He also touched on the return of Mitchell Woods in NSW Cup over the weekend, admitting he was "devastated" to see the young star go down again with another hamstring injury.

"It was it was very devastating, to be honest," he said.

"I spent a little bit of time with Woodsy in rehab.

"He was training so hard, got himself right, and he showed that the first half of his return -- he absolutely brained it with an amazing try.

"I'm just devastated for the kid."