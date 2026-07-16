NRL midweek mail R20: Haumole 'disappointed' by Blues snub

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 20 of the NRL.

"Disappointed": Haumole on Blues snub

Haumole Olakau'atu opened up on his turbulent Blues experience on Thursday, admitted the entire saga was a "rollercoaster."

"I was obviously very disappointed in Game 2 being named as a reserve player," he admitted.

"And Game 3 just going in, being on the bench and not playing - it was out of my hands, I couldn't control it.

"But I was very grateful to be in that position, I'd rather be there than not play at all."

He went on to say he was happy for his Blues teammates after getting the series win, and his focus now turns to Manly's finals push.

Olakau'atu says he was disappointed not to get a run in the Blues' series win. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Fozball rings true

Manly Sea Eagles coach Kieran Foran is yet to crack under the pressure despite a disappointing few weeks for the club, with his players describing him as the "same old Foz" during their times of struggle.

"Foz is the same old Foz," Haumole Olakau'atu shared.

"Same process, same systems."

Taniela Paseka shared how level-headed Foran has been during this stretch when "reality has hit."

"Foz has shown a lot of calm in these losses," Paseka shared.

"He's shown some emotion after the games, but in review when we come in 2 days after he's brought us back down."

He said that despite Foran's calmness, he's willing to "pull you to the side" if he needs improvement or change.

Dragons coach locked in?

Valentine Holmes has said the reason there has been no announcement is because "they probably know already who it's gonna be."

"I think it's gonna be [Dean] Young," Holmes shared.

"I hope it is, and I've seen [Scott Drinkwater] say the same thing."

Young has received overwhelming support from his playing group since taking on the interim coaching role, and Holmes believes he's set to remain as head coach beyond 2026.

Is Dean Young taking over permantly a fait accompli? Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

He also revealed that he will shift to wing in 2027, with Gutherson set to move to centre once Drinkwater arrives.

"It's something we've already spoken about," Holmes revealed.

"I think that's why we're kind of testing things out at the moment.

"The way Drinky is playing you kind of want him that role."

He went on to say he believes playing wing is harder than centre due to their defensive assignments and yardage carries, but is up for the challenge.

"I always tend to think wingers probably harder than centre to be fair," he said.

Critta update

Stephen Crichton trained with the Bulldogs today despite suffering a nerve issue in their loss against the Raiders on Saturday.

Jacob Preston said he participated in contact training on Tuesday, but "isn't sure whether or not he'll play this weekend."

The star back rower went on to say he's feeling fit after his first game back from injury.

"Every first game back you kind of experience those cobwebs," he shared.

"But the body's good, arm is feeling good and I'm looking forward to ripping in for the rest of the year."

Burto's future

Matt Burton remained tight lipped on Tuesday when asked about his future beyond next season, however, his teammate Jacob Preston shared his hopes that he will stay in Belmore.

"I've been with Burton since I got to the club, he's one of my best mates here," Preston said.

"He's a massive part of this club, I'd love for him to be here for a long time."

He also touched on the return of Mitchell Woods in NSW Cup over the weekend, admitting he was "devastated" to see the young star go down again with another hamstring injury.

"It was it was very devastating, to be honest," he said.

"I spent a little bit of time with Woodsy in rehab.

"He was training so hard, got himself right, and he showed that the first half of his return -- he absolutely brained it with an amazing try.

"I'm just devastated for the kid."