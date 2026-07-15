PNG Chiefs open talks with Lomax for NRL return

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Zac Lomax has emerged as the next major recruitment target for the PNG Chiefs, with the code-hopping winger holding talks to return to the sport where his career began.

On the books of Super Rugby's Western Force until the end of 2027, Lomax has started negotiations with the Chiefs about returning to the NRL ahead of their inaugural season in 2028.

A goalkicking outside back who represented Australia and NSW during his league career, Lomax would add considerable star power to a maiden Chiefs roster that also contains Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston and Connor Watson.

Lomax was ruled out of the Wallabies' July Tests due to injury but signing a deal to move to Papua New Guinea would not limit his ability to press his case for selection in Australia's Rugby World Cup squad next year.

The 26-year-old will also bypass another lengthy legal process if he were to sign with the Chiefs for 2028.

Zac Lomax has emerged as the next major recruitment target for the PNG Chiefs, with the code-hopping winger holding talks to return to the sport where his career began. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Lomax is prohibited from making a return to the NRL until November 1 2027 without the blessing of former employers Parramatta as a result of the court case rulings that stemmed from his Eels exit.

The winger quit the Eels to pursue a move to Rugby 360 in 2025 and then when the start-up competition fell over, he attempted to sign a deal with the Melbourne Storm, which the Eels blocked.

Lomax played 143 NRL games at St George Illawarra and Parramatta during his time in the NRL.