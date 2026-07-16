Every NRL team's run home and predicted finish

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The 2026 NRL season has been anything but predictable. Just when you think the Panthers are unbeatable, they lose back-to-back games to the Titans and Cowboys! With eight rounds remaining, the teams running 12th and 13th are just five wins from the team running second. Anything can happen in the run home to the finals, Top 4 positions are wide open, and the Top 8 is also far from being settled.

We take a look at the run home for each club, and predict what lies ahead of them at the end of the season proper. Will it be a place in the finals or an end-of-season trip?

Penrith Panthers

Currently: 1st

Points: 32

For: 503 Against: 223

Final 8 games: Broncos (H), Eels (A), Raiders (H), Warriors (A), Roosters (H), Storm (A), Bulldogs (H), Tigers (H)

Prediction: Minor Premiers

It is hard to see the Panthers slipping from their spot at the top of the ladder. They should wrap up the Minor Premiership ahead of being the toughest team to beat on the way to the Premiership. They have proven through the year that they have the depth to enable them to cover injuries, and, apart from a couple of shock losses, they have looked very formidable.

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New Zealand Warriors

Currently: 2nd

Points: 28

For: 470 Against: 276

Final 8 games: Dragons (H), Bulldogs (A), Titans (A), Panthers (H), Broncos (A), Rabbitohs (A), Knights (H), Sea Eagles (H)

Prediction: 2nd

The Warriors have had one of their best seasons ever, and that despite having some serious disruption in the halfback position. The Warriors started with Tanah Boyd in the No.7 jersey, and didn't lose a game until Luke Metcalf returned from injury to the role. They have since lost both; Boyd to an ACL injury and Metcalf banished to reserve grade after being told he could leave at the end of the year. Perched in second place, they face a run home that includes the Panthers and seven very winnable games.

Sydney Roosters

Currently: 3rd

Points: 28

For: 412 Against: 336

Final 8 games: Storm (H), Knights (A), Cowboys (A), Bulldogs (H), Panthers (A), Tigers (H), Dolphins (H), Rabbitohs (A)

Prediction: 4th

The Roosters have had an oddly inconsistent season, yet find themselves in third place, just two wins away from the Minor Premiership. With the State of Origin disruption out of the way, and most players returning from injury, the Roosters are set to maintain their position in the Top 4. There are very few opponents this year that you can confidently consider easy, and none of the teams the Roosters face fit that description. Even the Bulldogs and Tigers could be making their own desperate runs at the Top 8. Still, if the Roosters are serious about 2026 they should win more of their final eight games than they lose.

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks:

Currently: 4th

Points: 26

For: 468 Against: 345

Final 8 games: Knights (H), Sea Eagles (A), Rabbitohs (H), Dragons (A), Raiders (H), Titans (A), Eels (A), Storm (H)

Prediction: 3rd

If the Sharks are to be considered serious premiership threats then they should win the majority of their final eight games. At their very best, only the Knights, Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs should have a chance of beating them. Of course the Storm are always a danger, but seemingly less so in 2026. The question remains whether the Sharks can produce their best each and every week. If they do, they should go past the Roosters and possibly the Warriors.

Newcastle Knights

Currently: 5th

Points: 26

For: 441 Against: 402

Final 8 games: Sharks (A), Roosters (H), Broncos (A), Raiders (A), Titans (H), Sea Eagles (H), Warriors (A), BYE

Prediction: 8th

The Knights have one of the tougher runs home, with clashes against four fellow finals-bound teams and a couple of teams likely to play spoiler. They do have a handy bye up their sleeve, which they receive in the final round. If they do finish in the Top 4 they will have well and truly earned it. But on recent form, a slip down the ladder could be more likely.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Currently: 6th

Points: 24

For: 458 Against: 372

Final 8 games: Raiders (A), Storm (H), Sharks (A), Eels (H), Bulldogs (A), Warriors (H), Titans (A), Roosters (H)

Prediction: 6th

The Rabbitohs have managed to remain in the Top 8 through a tough period of disruptive injuries. With players returning to the field, they look set for a strong run home. They face three teams currently ahead of them on the ladder and are likely to give those teams a run for their money as well. They could press for a Top 4 spot, but should not drop any lower than their current position, unless the injury bug hits them again.

Dolphins

Currently: 7th

Points: 24

For: 452 Against: 388

Final 8 games: Cowboys (H), BYE, Dragons (A), Broncos (H), Sea Eagles (A), Eels (H), Roosters (A). Titans (A)

Prediction: 5th

After a recent hiccup, with a depleted line-up, the Dolphins need to reset ahead of a mixed run home. They are very nicely placed for a shot at their first finals campaign, but the wheels have fallen off before. They have a bye to come and face four teams who are out of the running. Short of a complete meltdown, the Dolphins will being playing finals football and might press for a Top 4 berth.

North Queensland Cowboys

Currently: 8th

Points: 24

For: 408 Against: 424

Final 8 games: Dolphins (A), Broncos (H), Roosters (H), Titans (A), Eels (A) , BYE, Tigers (H), Raiders (H)

Prediction: 7th

The Cowboys have tough games in the next three weeks, before a relatively cruisy run home, including a bye and clashes against four teams that should be deep into their end-of-season trip planning. The Cowboys need to show everyone that they can compete against the Dolphins, Broncos and Roosters or their finals berth might feel a bit hollow.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Currently: 9th

Points: 22

For: 441 Against: 309

Final 8 games: Titans (A), Sharks (H), BYE, Storm (A), Dolphins (H), Knights (A), Dragons (H), Warriors (A)

Prediction: 9th

The Sea Eagles' season has taken a couple of stumbles of late, and their run home is going to be testing. They do have a bye and games against the Titans and Dragons, but the rest of their games are going to test whether they really deserve to be playing in the finals.

Melbourne Storm

Currently: 10th

Points: 20

For: 414 Against: 416

Final 8 games: Roosters (A), Rabbitohs (A), Bulldogs (H), Sea Eagles (H), BYE, Panthers (H), Broncos (A), Sharks (A)

Prediction: 11th

It is hard to even imagine the Storm not being there when the finals roll around, but with star halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes currently injured and an extremely tough run home, it looks like they have a herculean task ahead. Still, you should never write off Craig Bellamy and his men, although this year, I will.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Currently: 11th

Points: 20

For: 292 Against: 394

Final 8 games: Tigers (H), Warriors (H), Storm (A), Roosters (A), Rabbitohs (H), Dragons (H), Panthers (A), Broncos (H)

Prediction: 10th

Apart from the Tigers, Dragons and Broncos, the Bulldogs face teams that are above them on the ladder on the run to an unlikely finals berth. With their current makeshift halves combination and inability to win games through defence alone, the Bulldogs look like heading to Bali early this year. Fans will not be happy with this backwards step in their development under coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Canberra Raiders

Currently: 12th

Points: 18

For: 345 Against: 436

Final 8 games: Rabbitohs (H), Tigers (H), Panthers (A), Knights (H), Sharks (A), Broncos (H), BYE, Cowboys (A)

Prediction: 13th

The Raiders have a run home that they would have managed this time last year, but 12 months is a long time in the NRL. They showed glimpses of their 2025 best against the Bulldogs last week, but we will know in the next five weeks whether they are finals material or no. Apart from the Tigers in two weeks' time, they play four Top 8 teams in those five weeks. They will have to win a good share of those if they deserve a spot in the finals.

Wests Tigers

Currently: 13th

Points: 18

For: 355 Against: 485

Final 8 games: Bulldogs (A), Raiders (A), Eels (H), BYE, Dragons (H), Roosters (A), Cowboys (A), Panthers (A)

Prediction: 14th

The Tigers have had a miserable time of it since Jarome Luai announced he was going to PNG in 2028. The Tigers have since encouraged him to leave, and he will sign a one-year deal with the Eels for 2027. Meanwhile the Tigers' chances of playing finals in 2027 have plummeted. The way they have been playing, it is hard to confidently tip them to pick up the two points from any of their remaining rounds, apart from the bye. Based on ladder position, you might expect them to beat the Eels and Dragons, but they will definitely miss the finals without an urgent form reversal.

Brisbane Broncos

Currently: 14th

Points: 16

For: 315 Against: 441

Final 8 games: Panthers (A), Cowboys (A), Knights (H), Dolphins (A), Warriors (H), Raiders (A), Storm (H), Bulldogs (A)

Prediction: 12th

The reigning premiers have fallen off a cliff as rumours circulate around player dissatisfaction with the coaching regime. Every team they play between now and the end of the season is currently above them on the ladder. They finish with clashes against three fellow strugglers, but, unless they can turn things around, their season will be well over by then.

Parramatta Eels

Currently: 15th

Points: 16

For: 331 Against: 507

Final 8 games: BYE, Panthers (H), Tigers (A), Rabbitohs (A), Cowboys (H), Dolphins (A), Sharks (H), Dragons (A)

Prediction: 15th

Apart from the bye, Tigers and Dragons, it is hard to see the Eels beating any of the teams they face on the run home. They have had a strange season where, apart from being flogged by the Titans, they have generally fought hard through a lot of losses, and have had the odd shock victory along the way. They are already planning for season 2027 and have a very slim chance of playing finals football this year.

Gold Coast Titans

Currently: 16th

Points: 14

For: 297 Against: 409

Final 8 games: Sea Eagles (H), Dragons (A), Warriors (H), Cowboys (H), Knights (A), Sharks (H), Rabbitohs (H), Dolphins (H)

Prediction: 16th

The Titans have had a sorry year to date. They often threaten to win tough games but fail to put together a full 80 minutes of quality footy. It is hard to see them winning many, if any, of their remaining eight games. Their round 21 clash with the Dragons could be key to them staying clear of the wooden spoon.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Currently: 17th

Points: 10

For: 244 Against: 493

Final 8 games: Warriors (A), Titans (H), Dolphins (H), Sharks (H), Tigers (A), Bulldogs (H), Sea Eagles (A), Eels (H)

Prediction: Wooden Spoon

The Dragons have had one hand on the wooden spoon for most of the year. With just the two wins to this point, they are under very little threat of losing that most unwelcome of trophies. If they do snag a few wins, their final-round clash with the Eels could be a Spoon Bowl.