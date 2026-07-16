Unwanted star Tiger 'fully supportive' of exit plan

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Parramatta recruit Jarome Luai admits it took time to process that he was unwanted at Wests Tigers, but insists he is now "fully supportive" of the NRL club's decision to offload him after 2026.

A surprisingly jovial Luai said on Thursday it was "a bit of a shock" to have been told, only 18 months into a lucrative move to the Tigers, that he could explore his options for next season.

The Tigers' form has dipped since Luai announced he would join expansion side PNG for 2028 and the joint-venture club is now prioritising younger halves prospects for next year.

Luai would not address his stopover with the rebuilding Eels, who confirmed this week the five-eighth would partner halfback Mitch Moses in the halves in 2027.

"I'm not at Parra yet, bro," Luai said.

"I'll answer those questions November 1 or when our season's done, but out of respect for my club and the lads, I'm still a Wests Tigers player."

Luai arrived at the Tigers last season after winning four premierships with Penrith and was considered a vital piece in the puzzle to rebuild the long-time strugglers.

Instead, he will leave likely having not played finals, as the Tigers enter round 20 in 13th place on the ladder with a 7-10 record.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall explained earlier this week that keeping Luai for another season, only to farewell him for 2028, could have hampered the progress of younger players.

A surprisingly jovial Luai said on Thursday it was "a bit of a shock" to have been told, only 18 months into a lucrative move to the Tigers, that he could explore his options for next season. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Luai said he still had "the utmost respect" for Marshall, but was blindsided to have been told of the club's plans.

"It was a bit of a shock, I'll be honest with you," Luai said.

"But as a player, our game at this level is a business and the faster the athlete is able to comprehend that, the better understanding they have of where and why these decisions are made.

"It's human to feel an emotion and then slowly process it and understand why things happen. I'm a man, I'm a man just like you, bro. I'm not going to lie, it did take a bit of time to process."

Latu Fainu and Javon Andrews are both up-and-coming halves who are stuck behind Luai for starting opportunities in the first-grade side.

"I'm fully supportive of the club," Luai said.

"Without opportunity, those guys can't prosper. The last thing I wanted to be was a roadblock for another man's success, so fully supportive of the club."

The Tigers had been pondering Luai's early release for the past four to five weeks, but the wider NRL world only learned of their plans when news broke last week.

Luai said it had been "tough" to be at the centre of intense media scrutiny and speculation.

"That's the word we live in these days," he said.

"Everyone has an opinion and I think sometimes everyone thinks their opinion is important because it's there for the world to see and hear."

The Tigers have won only two of 10 games since Luai became the Chiefs' inaugural signing for their foundation season.

The 29-year-old said if his impending move had been a distraction, that was his mistake.

"I've never shied away from responsibility and accountability. If it's on me, it's on me, I'll wear that burden," he said.

"The best thing I can do now is put my best foot forward for the lads."