Tiger faces slap sanction as Benji addresses form

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Benji Marshall claims Alex Twal's uncharacteristic slap - which could land the Wests Tigers prop an NRL suspension - is emblematic of the club's pent-up frustration as another NRL season threatens to descend into disaster.

Twal is likely to be hit with a charge by the NRL's match review committee on Sunday after he was sinbinned for striking Canterbury forward Jaeman Salmon in the Bulldogs' 32-0 win on Saturday.

Considered one of the game's widely-respected players, Twal lost his composure after an off-the-ball skirmish with Salmon.

Twal has been a loyal servant to the Tigers since his debut in 2017 but Saturday's loss all but confirmed the club would miss the top eight for a 15th-straight season.

Alex Twal of the Tigers is sent to the sin bin after a scuffle with the Bulldogs. Matt King/Getty Images

"The thing I love about Twalie is he loves the club, and he's passionate and he cares about the result," Marshall said.

"His frustrations, you don't see that very often from him.

"So it's probably a reflection of a lot of us at the moment in how we're feeling, probably as a club.

"It's tough at the moment because the way we started the season gave us a lot of hope and expectation - we're battling at the moment, which is tough but you've got to ride through it."

The loss to the Bulldogs was the Tigers' fifth defeat on the spin and continues a worrying decline after Marshall's side won five of their first seven games to give hope their longstanding finals drought would end in 2026.

The Tigers have won just two of their last 11 games since co-captain Jarome Luai announced he would join the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

And in an even more damning indictment on the Tigers' direction, their once sparkling attack has yielded just four tries in the last four weeks.

"We're really struggling at the moment with confidence, playing our type of footy and then off the back of it we struggle to defend our sets," said Marshall, whose side travel to face a resurgent Canberra next week.

"I guess we're all in that place at the moment where we have doubts, (a shortage of) confidence.

"You can see the team is battling out there at stages.

"Sometimes we're fighting, but in the wrong areas so we have a lot to learn and take away but at the moment we're just not good enough."