Stocks: Are the Broncos back? Manly lose Turbo in loss

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So, we now have further evidence that the Panthers are not unbeatable, especially when taking on Queensland teams. There is still life left in the Raiders' campaign. The Bulldogs looked good against the Tigers, the Roosters put another nail in the Storm's finals hopes and the Sharks outlasted the Knights in a battle which may ultimately prove pivotal in the battle for Top 4 spots.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 20.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: The Broncos started Ezra Mam and came out firing as the rain belted down in Parramatta. They were able to make the most of a very early Dylan Edwards handling error to score the first try of the night. Into the second half with all the possession they managed a 68th minute try in the corner to level the scores at 12-12. Up stepped Reece Walsh to slot the sideline conversion. Finally we saw a performance befitting a reigning premier.

Stocks down: The only downside from the performance is that it was so completely different to what the Broncos have been serving up for the past couple of months. Where has this effort, this determination, this spirit been? Have they left it too late to go on a charge into a finals berth? It depends on whether they have really turned the corner or whether that was just a one off show of pride against the favourites to take their premiership trophy come October.

- Darren Arthur

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: A weirdly similar game to the first time these two met in Perth a couple of months ago, and the exact same result. At that point the Raiders took that win as a potential corner-turner and it didn't end up that way, but maybe this time it will, with a few teams above them on the table suddenly looking vulnerable.

Stocks down: Even in what was looking like a season from hell a few weeks ago, Hudson Young was one of the few bright spots; playing good footy for Canberra and being a key contributor for the Blues in the Origin decider. But he's now out for the rest of the season and even if the Raiders can win a few more games, they'll be feeling a bit hollow without the heart and soul of their team.

- Matt Bungard

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Stocks up: This looked like the Bulldogs finding their identity again. Sean O'Sullivan set the tone immediately with a 40/20 and added another later, Josh Curran grabbed a double, and Canterbury suffocated the Tigers in a 32-0 shutout. Viliame Kikau's return was another major boost, while Jethro Rinakama and Connor Tracey gave them huge yardage out of the backfield.

Stocks down: There really isn't much to complain about, though the challenge is backing this up against the Warriors next week. One dominant night doesn't erase an inconsistent season, but it certainly gives them something to build from.

- Isaac Issa

Viliame Kikau returned for the Bulldogs. Matt King/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: This was a much different challenge to putting 66 on the Dolphins, and Cronulla handled it. They stayed composed through a seesawing first half, got the key second half try through Ronaldo Mulitalo and then survived Newcastle's late charge. Hynes' kicking proved the difference, but the bigger positive was the Sharks finding a way to win without being anywhere near as dominant as the week before.

Stocks down: They still gave Newcastle too many chances and never completely shut the door, with the Knights scoring late and almost pinching it. Against the best sides, that sort of loose finish can come back to bite.

-- Isaac Issa

Max Plath celebrates a try for the Dolphins. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Dolphins

Stocks up: This game absolutely turned on a dime when the Dolphins' bench players came on. Tom Dearden was running the show and the Cowboys were all over them territorially, but that all changed when Kurt Donoghoe, Max Plath, Tom Gilbert, and Felise Kaufusi entered the game. Not only did field position completely flip, three of the four scored tries as well, helping the Dolphins end their mini-slump emphatically.

Stocks down: The playmaking is still looking a bit limited in the absence of Isaiya Katoa, with most of the creativity coming from forward interplay and moments of individual brilliance from star outside backs. That's all well and good when it works, but can their forward pack be this dominant every week? We've seen recently that the answer is no.

-- Matt Bungard

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: The Titans might be battling to avoid the wooden spoon this season, but they almost always give their fans plenty to cheer about in amongst the abject misery. Despite allowing two early tries, the Titans fought back and played some scintillating football in doing so. Typically they were never really home in this game, with the quality of their defence failing to match their attack, but it was a much-needed victory over a highly rated opponent.

Stocks down: They are a very frustrating side, capable of scoring brilliant tries, whilst unable to prevent simple ones. If they could find some consistency in their play and some starch in their defence, they would surely win many more games.

- Darren Arthur

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Stocks up: The trip to the Gold Coast is fraught with danger, the Titans are not the easy beats their ladder position might indicate, and complacency can hurt you. Manly were having none of that early as they chased the vital two competition points. They crossed for two tries in the opening six minutes and looked to be heading towards a comfortable victory, but allowed the Titans back into the game, and were unable to contain them at times.

Stocks down: With just a quarter of the game gone, Tom Trbojevic reached back for a poorly thrown pass, dropped it, hit the deck and grimaced. He tapped his on the turf in dismay, as he realised his body had betrayed him once again. Another hamstring strain, a feeling Trbojevic has experienced far too many times in his career.

-- Darren Arthur

Melbourne Storm

Stocks up: A spirited performance while undermanned and losing players during the game as well - it still does feel like the season is too far gone for them to come back and sneak their way into the eight, but if they can knock off Souths this weekend, who knows?

Stocks down: What a horrible way for Will Warbrick's time at the Storm to come to an end. There's not much to say other than that I wish him a speedy recovery, and that the amount of injuries the Storm have had this year is truly staggering.

- Matt Bungard

Will Warbrick of the Storm is assisted from the field as he is consoled by team mates. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

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Newcastle Knights

Stocks up: Newcastle can take plenty from how close they came against a genuine top-four side. They scored four tries to Cronulla's three, kept finding a way back into the contest and nearly stole it at the death when Greg Marzhew crossed for his second.

Stocks down: The obvious poor point was goalkicking. Kalyn Ponga landed just one conversion, while Nicho Hynes was perfect from the tee and added a penalty goal, which ultimately decided a 20-18 game. In a match this tight, leaving those points behind was brutal.

-- Isaac Issa

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: This was far from their prettiest win, but that's partly what made it valuable. The Dragons matched them physically and even led late in the first half, yet the Warriors stayed patient, found the key try through returning winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and closed it out with late penalty goals. Moving back into second place after a hard-fought 20-12 win shows they can win the grind as well as the spectacular ones.

Stocks down: Their execution was patchy and they gave the Dragons more of a look than expected. A few poor last tackle options and loose moments with the ball kept the contest alive far longer than Andrew Webster would have wanted.

- Isaac Issa

North Queensland Cowboys

Stocks up: Dearden's return was looking like a happy one for the opening quarter of the game, with a classic dummy and run for the first try and a deft kick for the second. It didn't pan out, as we saw, but nice to see him back.

Stocks down: They got very little from their bench in what was a strangely flat performance given they're coming off probably their two best wins of the year. Where was the hyper-aggression we saw against the Panthers? I'm not sure. Dearden had some nice moments early on but the attack as a whole really struggled after that - they did this exact thing to Jake Clifford last year and it blew up in their faces, we'll see if he comes back into the team at some point.

- Matt Bungard

Parramatta Eels

BYE

Penrith Panthers

Stocks up: In awful conditions, the Panthers met some unexpected fire from the struggling Broncos. Despite allowing a couple of early tries, their fabled defence was able to prevent many other Broncos' scoring opportunities and through a Brian To'o double they were able to take a first-half lead. Into the second half the Broncos had all the ball again and the Panthers repelled wave after wave of attack, but didn't have the energy or opportunity to score enough points to win this game.

Stocks down: In the shadows of halftime the Panthers lost control during a couple of incidents. It was uncharacteristic for the disciplined Mountain Men, but they took the bait and were put off their game. The Broncos were able to harass the Panthers all night.

- Darren Arthur