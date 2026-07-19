Trbojevic starts brilliantly for Manly before injury

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Luckless Manly co-captain Tom Trbojevic has suffered yet another hamstring injury, this time in the Sea Eagles' round-20 clash with Gold Coast.

The star fullback slipped over trying to catch a Joey Walsh pass midway through Sunday's first half and appeared dejected as he walked up the tunnel at Cbus Super Stadium.

Trbojevic has one of the most extensive injury histories in the NRL and most recently sat out eight weeks with a hamstring issue earlier this season.

Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles receives treatment after injuring his hamstring. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

That injury was to his left hamstring, but Trbojevic hurt his right hamstring against the Titans.

The 29-year-old had a brilliant start to Sunday's game, scoring the Sea Eagles' first try and throwing the last pass for Jason Saab to score their second.

Trbojevic's injury comes as Manly fight to return to finals under first-year coach Kieran Foran.

The Sea Eagles entered round 20 in ninth place on the ladder and were forced to shift Lehi Hopoate to fullback when Trbojevic went off.