Broncos, Titans and Knights win big in NRLW

Open Extended Reactions

Defending NRLW Premiers Brisbane Broncos showed their class as they powered past previously unbeaten Wests Tigers 40-12 at Totally Workwear Stadium.

The Broncos scored seven tries to two and piled on 22 unanswered points either side of halftime on Sunday in very windy conditions.

The Tigers, who have never beaten the Broncos in a NRLW game, had some good passages in each half, but couldn't match the slick precision of the star-studded Broncos.

Winger Kerri Johnson and forward Chelsea Lenarduzzi each scored two tries, with the latter's second four-pointer awarded a penalty try after Tigers defender Shaylee Bent kicked the ball out of her hands as the Broncos star attempted to ground it.

Bree Spreadborough of the Broncos runs the ball against the Tigers. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Lenarduzzi and Shannon Mato gave unbeaten Brisbane more power when they came off the bench, with fullback Tamika Upton contributing several assists.

"We didn't take them lightly at all," Broncos halfback Jesse Southwell told Nine.

"It's been a very good prep and that just showed with our performance today.

"Still, lots to work on after that game, but good to get the result."

The match produced several top notch tries, especially in the first half.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Winger Caitlin Urwin rounded off a slick passing move to give the Broncos an early lead.

The Tigers struck back with prop Sarah Togatuki fending off two players during an unstoppable 40 metre charge to the line.

Southwell answered with a spectacular solo try of her own, stepping past two players in a 30 metre surge to score.

The Broncos started to assert themselves and scored two more memorable tries before the break.

Two offloads and two perfect long range passes set up Johnson's first try.

Just before the break, a Southwell kick appeared to be going over the dead ball line, but it was skilfully flicked back by athletic fullback Upton into the hands of Lenarduzzi.

The Broncos kept the pressure on early in the second half, with Upton setting up a Georgia Bartlett try in the 43rd minute.

The Tigers received some reward for their efforts with halfback Raecene McGregor producing a couple of big right foot steps to pick her way through the defence for their second try.

The Broncos blew out the scoreline after Johnson and Lenarduzzi each scored their second try.

In the late game, the Knights destroyed St George Illawarra 38-0 to close out round three.

Newcastle scored seven tries from seven different players in the rout, but lost captain Yasmin Meakes to a knee injury.

The Jillaroos and NSW star had already scored a try but was hurt in a tackle in the first half and will head for scans to determine the severity.

Earlier on Sunday, Gold Coast eclipsed their previous club record score of 32 with a 10-try, 50-12 home thrashing over winless Parramatta at Cbus Super Stadium

The Titans completely dominated the first half, scoring the first 26 points and bagging seven tries to lead 32-6 at the break.

Backs Lily Patston and Indie Bostock each scored two tries, as did Parramatta forward Elsie Albert, with the Eels missing 61 tackles.

Five-eighth and sevens rugby convert Teagan Levi, halfback Lauren Brown and second rower Evania Isa'ako excelled for Gold Coast.