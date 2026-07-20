NRL midweek mail R21: Bulldogs set to drop O'Sullivan, Salmon's repeat finger surgery

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 21 of the NRL.

SOS for SOS?

Sean O'Sullivan is not expected to retain his halves jersey following Stephen Crichton's return to the side, despite the veteran half's admission that he'd like to nail down a starting role.

"Ideally I'd love to be starting... I'm really confident in what I can bring to a team and especially at the Bulldogs," he said.

He admitted his future beyond 2026 is undecided, however, is unsure where reports of a Super League switch emerged from.

"I'm not really sure [we're I'll be playing] to be honest," he started.

"Obviously I'm super happy here and I love being at the Bulldogs.

"But yeah, the [Super League move] but yeah that was all news to me."

If Crichton does not make it back in time for this weekend's clash with the Warriors, O'Sullivan will be happy to partner up with Lachlan Galvin again.

"Me and Lachie have got on really well since I've come to the Bulldogs and I think he's a super kid," O'Sullivan said.

"He comes from a really good family and I really love him as a kid and as a player.

"I was excited that we got to play again together, and I think we complement each other really well.

"He kind of lets me do what I do well, and he can just run around like a headless chook."

Sean O'Sullivan (right) directs play as Jaeman Salmon runs the ball into the Tigers forwards. Matt King/Getty Images

Bulldogs' brutal finger injury

ESPN caught up with Jaeman Salmon following the Bulldogs' 32-0 thrashing of the Tigers, with the forward's finger heavily strapped up and looking swollen.

The polarising Bulldog revealed he'd had surgery earlier in the week, and his finger was completely numb.

"I had a tendon operation two weeks ago and then had it again on Monday," Salmon shared.

"I had a tendon stuck in the joint so they had to fish it out and then last week it split open again in the game, so I needed surgery again."

When asked if he will be needing further treatment to the wound, he was hopeful that this was the last of it.

"Let's hope the stitch isn't open, otherwise I'm going back for surgery for the third time in two weeks."