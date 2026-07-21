NRL Round 21 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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The race is on in earnest, with surprise results making the final Top 8 composition a complete mystery. Are the Panthers going to snap out of their slump? Can the Raiders, Broncos and Bulldogs really maintain a charge up the ladder?

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Canberra Raiders vs. Wests Tigers, GIO Stadium, Saturday July 25, 3pm (AEST)

The Raiders have started to find some of that 2025 Minor Premiership-winning form with convincing victories over the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs. They really are a class team when they have everyone working together and playing their best football.

The Tigers were smashed by the Bulldogs last week, and have completely lost the plot as their season spirals towards the bottom of the ladder. All the hope they started the season with has been obliterated, and it is hard to see them reversing form. Afterall, they had most of their best players on board last week, and still couldn't score a point against the Bulldogs.

This may well put the "Sure Thing" curse on the Raiders and restart the Tigers' season, but, on recent form, I just can't see that happening.

Round 21 sure thing: Raiders

Kaeo Weekes celebrates a try for the Raiders. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, 4 Pines Park, Sunday July 26, 4:05pm (AEST)

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The Sea Eagles were upset by both the Titans and news of another hamstring injury to Tom Trbojevic last week. They allowed Gold Coast to run free up the middle of the park, conceding way too many tries. They can win without Trbojevic -- they have a good record without him -- and they are in danger of losing touch with the Top 8 if they don't snap out of it and harden their defensive efforts.

The Sharks were lucky to get away with the points against the Knights last week, continuing to be very hard to pin down. Are they serious contenders or not? They head to Brookvale favoured to win this game -- which will be an enormous test of Manly coach Kieran Foran's ability to re-focus and lift his team. This game truly could go either way, but I have a feeling we haven't heard the last of the Sea Eagles just yet.

Toss of the coin game winner: Sea Eagles

The roughie

Newcastle Knights vs. Sydney Roosters, McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday July 24, 6pm (AEST)

The Knights would have beaten the Sharks last week if Kalyn Ponga had remembered to wear his goal-kicking boots. They scored one try more than the Sharks, but lost by two points. The Roosters won a brutal encounter with the Storm, something that always seems to knock some stuffing out of any team.

The Knights are desperate to start winning again, and they will be keen at home in front of a big crowd to show they deserve a place alongside the likes of the Roosters. There is little point making the finals if you are not up to competing with the other teams that make it. On class and form, the Roosters should win this, but I can smell an upset in the Newcastle air.

Round 21 roughie: Knights

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 21.