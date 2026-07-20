Tigers duo headline marathon NRL judiciary hearing

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With their season on life support, Wests Tigers are going for broke and will fight the suspensions handed to halfback Adam Doueihi and young playmaker Latu Fainu.

The Tigers were set to be without them for Saturday's trip to Canberra but have opted to contest the charges handed to the pair that stemmed from their miserable loss to Canterbury.

Doueihi has pleaded guilty but is seeking a downgrade at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday for his grade two careless high tackle on Bulldogs prop Harry Hayes.

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If he is successful the halfback would be cleared to face the Raiders but if he fails Doueihi will be handed an extra game's suspension and sit out the following week's game against Parramatta.

Fainu, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty and will escape suspension if he convinces the panel to strike out a two-match ban for his tackle on Leo Thompson.

Fainu executed a low tackle on the Bulldogs front-rower with Thompson flying head over heels.

Adam Doueihi has pleaded guilty but is seeking a downgrade at the NRL judiciary. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Fainu was fiercely defended by Nine Network analyst Andrew Johns.

"He's done nothing wrong ... you can't take accidents out of the game," Johns said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"You can't tackle high in case you chin them, but you can't go below the knees now, so where are you supposed to hit them?

"Not even a penalty for mine, you can't take the accidents out of the game."

The 21-year-old Fainu was sinbinned at the time and will have another match slapped onto his ban if he is unsuccessful at the judiciary.

If both Doueihi or Fainu are suspended, Tigers coach Benji Marshall may opt to hand talented five-eighth Javon Andrews an NRL debut.

Andrews, 19, has been a revelation in NSW Cup this season with 19 try assists and five tries for Western Suburbs.

Elsewhere, South Sydney back-rower David Fifita will also contest a grade two dangerous contact charge on Tuesday, following the Rabbitohs' loss to Canberra on the weekend.