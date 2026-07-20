Manly's silver lining amid fresh Trbojevic injury scare

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Manly haven't ruled Tom Trbojevic out of playing a part in their push towards the finals after scan results cleared their prized fullback of a serious hamstring tear.

The Sea Eagles captain limped off with another hamstring injury midway through Sunday's loss to the Gold Coast.

Manly are hopeful Tom Trbojevic's latest hamstring injury is less serious than his most previous one. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Trbojevic already missed two months of Manly's season with a similar injury earlier this year.

But in welcome news on Monday, the Sea Eagles cleared their fullback of a long-term lay-off.

"Tom will not play in Sunday's game against the Sharks at 4 Pines Park and will be reassessed after the team's Round 22 bye," the Sea Eagles said in a statement.

Manly were condemned to a third successive loss for the first time under Kieran Foran in Sunday's defeat to the Titans and have slipped outside of the top eight.

The Sea Eagles face Melbourne, the Dolphins, Newcastle, St George Illawarra and the Warriors to round out their season.