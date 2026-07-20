Dragons finally make call on NRL head coach

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Dean Young has seen off the challenge of former St George Illawarra teammate Ben Hornby to become the Dragons' permanent head coach.

After spending the past three months as interim boss, Young was upgraded to a permanent two-year deal on Monday which runs until the end of the 2028 season.

Young was thrown into the hot seat when the Dragons sacked Shane Flanagan in April after a winless start to 2026.

And while the Red V have only won two games under Young's coaching, there has been a clear improvement in performance which led to the 42-year-old beating Hornby to the role.

"Leading this great club is a privilege, but I understand that it also comes with responsibility and pressure," Young said in a statement on Monday.

"I have experienced success and failure in this game, as both a player and a coach.

"Those experiences have given me the confidence to lead this club back to where it belongs.

"I want our fans to be proud of our football team. Proud of how hard we compete and how consistent we are.​ It's my job to create an environment that delivers these values.

"We have only just started to see the potential of this team. There's a lot more work to be done."

Dean Young. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Young, whose father Craig played for and coached St George before their merger with Illawarra, played more than 200 games for the Dragons and won the 2010 premiership at the club.

He will have one of the most promising young forward packs to work with going into 2027 with Hamish Stewart, the Couchman twins and Loko Pasifiki Tonga set to be complemented by the arrival of South Sydney prop Keaon Koloamatangi.

St George Illawarra have been one of the most active movers in the player market lately, with Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson agreeing to terms with the club for next year.

Young's relationships with players from his time spent at North Queensland and with both the Tongan Test side and the NSW State of Origin team could also help one of the NRL's biggest underachievers become a magnet for talent.

"Dean's history with the Dragons is well known and respected, but that is not why he has been appointed," said Dragons chief executive Tim Watsford.

"This decision is based on the strength of his football plan, his connection with players, his leadership of staff, his alignment with our pathways and recruitment strategy, and his understanding of what this club needs to beco