Former Knight Dureau dies after illness

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Former Newcastle NRL halfback Scott Dureau -- who became a Super League star with the Catalan Dragons -- has died after a battle with cancer, aged 39.

The Dragons confirmed Dureau's death in a statement on Monday night, with reports saying he had died of brain cancer.

"A former iconic player of the club, he had been courageously battling the illness for several years," the Dragons' statement said.

"Beyond the exceptional player that he was, Scott was a man cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Scott Dureau pictured in 2009. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"His talent and numerous achievements on the field, but above all his humility and kindness, will forever be etched in our memories.

"In these painful moments, President Bernard Guasch and the entire club extend their most sincere condolences to his wife Libby, his two daughters Imogen and Everly, his family, and all his loved ones."

Dureau played 42 games over four seasons with Newcastle before teaming with the Catalan Dragons for four years, chalking up 97 appearances.

He was named in the Super League's "Dream Team" in 2011 and 2012, and won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal - the competition's equivalent of the NRL's Dally M medal - in the second of those seasons.

After his retirement in 2015, Dureau took up a coaching role with the Knights.

He had been battling cancer for more than decade, having retired from playing after a tumour was removed from behind an eye.