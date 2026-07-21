'Don't like coming second': Dragons coach's blunt call

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Dean Young has been backed to lead a revival of St George Illawarra as Dragons bosses claimed his record as caretaker coach had little bearing on his appointment to the fulltime role.

Young was made head coach on a two-year deal on Monday after guiding the Dragons to two wins from 10 games since being named interim following the sacking of Shane Flanagan in April.

The Dragons remain on track for their first-ever wooden spoon but the Red V have shown a marked improvement under 2010 premiership-winning hooker Young.

"I don't like coming second, let alone last," Young said on Tuesday.

Saints have not played finals since 2018 but chief executive Tim Watsford has faith Young has the credentials to resurrect one of the NRL's fallen giants.

Dean Young. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"With the recruits coming in, coupled with our young playing group that's coming through, particularly in our pack, is second to none," Watsford said.

"They're putting their dukes up, playing for Dean at the moment and you can see there's a fight and attitude to win.

"They will be rep players in the future no doubt, so I'm expecting success very soon."

Watsford described the Dragons' ladder position as a "shock" but was adamant the Red V's form line didn't paint the full picture.

The Dragons have pushed the Warriors, Canberra and Newcastle close over the last six weeks and could feel aggrieved over some officiating that may have prevented them from claiming further wins under Young.

"There's three, possibly four games in Dean's tenure that very much could have had a W next to it versus an L," Watsford said.

"Dean's been auditioning with some pretty pretty ordinary calls and I've called out a couple... in saying that, the decision around Deano didn't come down to wins or losses.

"It'd be nice to have a couple more (wins) next to our name, but you can see that we're turning a corner and we're on the way up."

Headlined by the Couchman twins, Hamish Stewart and Dylan Egan, Young has one of the most promising forward packs at his disposal heading into 2027.

The Dragons have also been one of the most aggressive in the player market, adding Connor Watson, Luke Metcalf, Scott Drinkwater, Phil Sami and Keaon Koloamatangi for next season, giving hope that Young can end a near-decade long wait for a top-eight finish.

With finals only eight teams can make it so you've got to do a lot of things right," Young said.

"But if I don't believe that we can make the finals next year, how are my players going to believe that?"

The Dragons host the Gold Coast at Kogarah on Saturday.