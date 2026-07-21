Triple injury blow as Souths send Latrell to specialist

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South Sydney's quest to remain in the top eight has received a hammer blow with captain Cameron Murray joining superstar centre Latrell Mitchell on the sidelines.

Mitchell, Souths confirmed on Tuesday, will see a neurologist as he continues to battle injury.

The 29-year-old was in career-best form until he suffered a back injury, followed by a calf issue, keeping him sidelined for more than two months.

Latrell Mitchell has been dealt with another injury blow. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"Mitchell is trying to overcome complex nerve damage that initially created complications with a lower back injury, and now a calf issue in his left leg," Souths said in a statement.

"Mitchell will remain a week-to-week proposition as to a return to the field of play."

Murray, meanwhile, picked up a calf strain in the Bunnies' last-start loss to Canberra and is expected to miss up to a month of NRL action.

Seventh-placed Souths have won two of their last four and face Melbourne, Cronulla, and bitter rivals the Sydney Roosters in their run towards the finals.

Lachlan Hubner will replace Murray at lock for Friday's clash with the Storm at Accor Stadium.

Tallis Duncan, who has proven himself a valuable Mr Fix It for the Rabbitohs in 2026, has also been sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring strain.

The trio's setbacks add to a growing list of injury-enforced absences for the Rabbitohs, who remain without forwards Sean Keppie and Adam Elliott.

Souths are hoping for a win at the judiciary on Tuesday night with back-rower David Fifita set to fight a grade two dangerous contact charge stemming from the Raiders loss.