Mixed results for Tigers halves at NRL tribunal

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Highly-rated youngster Javon Andrews is firming for an NRL debut in the fight for Wests Tigers' season after Latu Fainu received a three-game ban at the judiciary.

One of the halves prospects who convinced the Tigers to release Jarome Luai early, 19-year-old Andrews was on Tuesday afternoon named to start at halfback in round 21.

Regular No.7 Adam Doueihi then had his one-game ban downgraded to a $1,000 fine at the judiciary, so will be free for Saturday's must-win clash against Canberra.

But Fainu's own failed judiciary push is likely to clear a bench spot for Andrews, who could have his first chance to vindicate the Tigers' faith at NRL level.

That chance could hardly come in a more important game.

After a powerful start to the year, the Tigers have dropped to 14th, with three wins from 11 games since Luai signed with PNG for 2028.

Adam Doueihi has been successful at the NRL judiciary. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

If they lose again this regular season, the Tigers will be unable to post a winning record, likely ruling them out of a first finals berth since 2011.

Fainu had pleaded not guilty to the grade-three dangerous contact charge he incurred for up-ending Leo Thompson in last week's 32-0 loss to Canterbury.

NRL counsel Lachlan Gyles argued the low tackle that flipped Thompson onto his head was akin to hitting him "with a blunt instrument" and could have seriously injured the prop's knee, neck or head.

The contact was "highly dangerous", he said, given that unacceptable risk of injury had been caused by Fainu's carelessness.

Gyles said it was "absolute nonsense" for Fainu's counsel Nick Ghabar to claim Thompson's actions after the contact had been to blame for his heavy landing.

After the guilty verdict was handed down, Ghabar unsuccessfully sought to have the coveted halves prospect's charge downgraded for a two-game ban.

Fainu will return after games against Canberra, Parramatta and St George Illawarra, by which time the Tigers' finals hopes could be well and truly over.

The decision to downgrade Doueihi's sanction, and free him for this week's game, at least marked a rare reprieve for the struggling Tigers.

Doueihi had initially been offered a one-game ban for his high shot on Bulldogs forward Harry Hayes and risked having his ban doubled at the judiciary.

But Ghabar convinced the panel Doueihi's actions were consistent with a grade-one offence, pointing to the wrapping action of his tackle.

He said Doueihi had first contacted Hayes's torso with his leg, reducing the impact when his arm subsequently hit the Bulldogs forward high.

"I love being out there with the boys," Doueihi said after Tuesday's hearing.

"I'm trying to help turn our season around again. Good opportunity to go to Canberra this week.

"They're on the back of a few wins. We'll go there for an ambush mentality. I'm glad I can be out there."