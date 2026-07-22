Parramatta coach upbeat about short-term Jarome Luai signing

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An unapologetic Jason Ryles insists Jarome Luai's Parramatta stopover is a different proposition from Jonah Pezet's middling one-year stay with the Eels.

PNG's marquee signing for 2028 last week signed with the Eels for next season, having been released by a Wests Tigers side keen on prioritising their younger talent.

"We're all excited about Jarome's arrival. He brings a lot of experience to our spine," said coach Ryles.

Luai is set to play for three clubs in three years as will Pezet, who had already signed with Brisbane for 2027 before arriving at the Eels from Melbourne this season.

Jason Ryles insists Jarome Luai's one-year Parramatta stopover will be worthwhile. ESPN/Getty Images

Pezet's deal signalled hope following Dylan Brown's departure, but hamstring injuries and suspension have kept the playmaker to only seven games in 2026.

Tellingly, off-contract journeyman Ronald Volkman, and not Pezet, will start next to Mitch Moses in the halves against Penrith on Thursday.

Ryles was defiant when asked what he had learned from Pezet's Eels brief stay could be applied to that of champion five-eighth Luai.

"Jonah's an up-and-coming player who's done a great apprenticeship and is on his path to being a seasoned first-grader and Jarome is a four-time premiership winner," he said.

"So there's a little bit of a difference there. I don't apologise for anything that we've done.

"People will have their opinions on what we've done but at the end of the day, this is what I see as best for us going forward."

While the Tigers released the ex-Penrith Panther to ensure their younger halves talent could flourish, Ryles held no fear Luai's arrival would discourage Parramatta's own prospects.

Ryles felt signing Luai was a win for the 15th-placed Eels' stable of younger halves options, which includes Joash Papalii, Lincoln Fletcher and Lorenzo Talataina.

"Is there a fear of (upsetting other players)? No, there isn't because we're sitting in a spot on the ladder that we don't want to be," he said.

"It's no one's fault directly but we need more experienced players. Jarome fits that bill at the moment.

"We have got younger players that are coming through our pathways and our system that may be ready in 12 months.

"But this gives them an extra bit of time to give them their reps in (NSW) Cup and learn off a true pro that's won a lot of premierships."

Amid a season of injury carnage for the Eels, centre Will Penisini could return from a osteitis pubis via reserve grade this weekend.

Ryles is hopeful veteran prop Junior Paulo and outside back Bailey Simonsson will be back from their own long-term injuries in "the next one or two weeks".