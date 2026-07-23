Perth secure 'gem' after signing Broncos star Gehamat Shibasaki

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Brisbane premiership winner Gehamat Shibasaki will leave the club at the end of the year after Perth poached the incumbent Australia centre on a two-year deal in one of their biggest recruitment coups yet.

Bears coach Mal Meninga is confident he can get the 28-year-old playing the football that led to his breakout 2025 season where Shibasaki made his State of Origin debut for Queensland, won the NRL premiership with the Broncos and played all three Tests in the Kangaroos' 3-0 Ashes series win over England.

Brisbane wanted to keep Shibasaki, known as "Gem", but due to salary cap pressures and a drop off in form were only prepared to offer him $300,000 per season.

Gehamat Shibasaki of the Broncos scores a try. Albert Perez/Getty Images

The Bears, who will become the NRL's 18th team in 2027, upped the ante and Shibsakai is set to earn $1 million across his two seasons, the biggest pay day of his career.

Meninga said Shibasaki had been on his radar "for some time" and would be a valuable asset.

"He is a Test player who will add a new dimension to our backline. He is large, strong and has big game experience that will be invaluable," Meninga said.

"Most important of all, Gehamat has the character and personality that the Perth Bears are looking for.

"He has persevered for a long time and ultimately that led to success. I'm excited to welcome him and his family as part of our squad."

Shibasaki proved his many critics wrong last year when he started the season without an NRL deal. He secured a train and trial offer at the Broncos, shone in the pre-season and ended up with a new NRL deal and a premiership ring.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to play for the Perth Bears in their first season," Shibasaki said.

"I believe in Mal's vision for the club and I'm excited about the opportunity to play for him and the club next year."

Shibasaki has played 68 NRL games in a journeyman career that led him from Brisbane to Newcastle, North Queensland, South Sydney and finally back to the Broncos.