PNG Chiefs closing on another huge signing with Cameron Munster linked

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Cameron Munster has been granted permission to negotiate with the PNG Chiefs in a move that could land the expansion side their second NRL premiership-winning playmaker.

Five-eighth Munster earns a seven-figure salary on his Melbourne deal, which expires at the end of next year, and would ordinarily be unable to negotiate with rivals until November.

But AAP have been told the Storm have allowed their longest-serving active player to entertain a move to the Chiefs, who will become the NRL's 19th team from 2028.

Cameron Munster could be a marquee signing for the PNG Chiefs. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Munster's management opened dialogue with PNG in recent days and the 31-year-old may fly north to tour Port Moresby with club staff as he nurses a knee injury.

The playmaker could yet re-sign with the Storm, where he has played 251 games since his NRL debut in 2014.

But the door is now open for Munster to form a potent halves combination with Jarome Luai, the four-time premiership-winning former Panther who became the Chiefs' inaugural signing in April.

The Chiefs' roster, assembled by journalist-turned-football manager Michael Chammas, is shaping as elite more than 18 months before they play their first game.

Aside from Luai, the Chiefs have already secured the NRL's greatest-ever tryscorer in Alex Johnston and former NSW utility Connor Watson.

In recent days, they have been linked to cross-code stars Zac Lomax and Joey Manu, who were both top-tier outside backs before moves to rugby union.

Tax-free salaries are helping to entice players to the Federal Government-backed Chiefs, who could be onto their biggest signing yet with Munster.

Munster is Queensland's captain in State of Origin, won the 2017 and 2020 premierships with the Storm and counts a World Cup win among his 15 caps for Australia.

He has had a mixed 2026 season at the lukewarm Storm but is still considered one of the league's premier halves, winning Dally M five-eighth of the year three times.

Known for his competitive edge, leadership and ball-playing nous, Munster was linked with a move to the NRL's previous two expansion sides.

But the Dolphins failed in a bid to lure Munster back to Queensland for their inaugural 2023 season, before he pledged to honour his Storm deal rather than move to Perth for 2027.

Munster's knee injury will keep him out of Friday's away trip to face South Sydney, whom the Storm must defeat to remain a realistic finals chance.

He is expected back in the final weeks of the regular season.