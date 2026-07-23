Panthers survive Eels scare to bounce back with win

Reynolds on Young: 'Saints are finally going to come marching in!' (1:57)

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Penrith have survived a scare at the hands of rivals Parramatta, claiming a 24-18 win to strengthen their outright lead in the race for the NRL's minor premiership.

The Panthers moved four points clear of the second-placed Warriors, who face Canterbury on Saturday, with a victory earned after they were forced to play 20 minutes with just 12 men.

Tom Jenkins and Isaiah Papali'i were both sinbinned for professional fouls at CommBank Stadium on Thursday but the Panthers, who didn't take the lead until the 57th minute, were able to prevail.

Thomas Jenkins of the Panthers celebrates scoring a try against the Eels. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jenkins scored his 26th try for the year to surpass Rhys Wesser as the most-prolific Panthers player across a single campaign and remains a chance of running down Dave Brown's 38-try season in 1935.

Parramatta remain in 15th spot and will feel this game was a valuable win they let slip from their grasp.

The Eels had the Panthers on the ropes early when Ronald Volkman set up captain Mitch Moses with a kick to the in-goal after three minutes.

Prop Jack Williams crashed over soon afterwards and the Panthers looked ripe for the picking after a month in which they have struggled.

Jenkins was the catalyst for dragging the ladder-leaders back into the game, catching and offloading a Nathan Cleary kick for Casey McLean to touch down on the left.

Penrith flyer Jenkins was sinbinned on the stroke of halftime for pulling back Brian Kelly as the Eels winger chased after his own grubberkick.

The Panthers trailed 12-6 at the break but Parramatta were unable to use the one-man advantage to their benefit.

Just as Jenkins returned, Liam Henry crashed over under the sticks and Cleary tied the game up with a conversion from right in front.

Liam Martin was next over to push the Panthers six points ahead but any hope Parramatta had of getting back into the game was undone by their own ill-discipline.

Twice Jason Ryles' side finished sets and gave the Panthers pressure-relieving penalties out of their own end.

Jenkins crossed for his obligatory try afterwards before Williams grabbed a consolation try for the Eels at the death.