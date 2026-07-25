Raiders run riot as Tigers' turmoil deepens in Canberra

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The Wests Tigers' headline-riddled week has gone from bad to worse as they were dismantled by Canberra's razzle-dazzle attack in a 56-10 thumping at GIO Stadium.

Benji Marshall's team were again thrust into the spotlight after star half Adam Doueihi sensationally decided not to play in Saturday's NRL clash after the coach moved him to lock.

The 27-year-old's decision only amplified concerns over whether Marshall has lost touch with his locker room, and came as his side needed to claim a crucial victory in the nation's capital to keep their hopes of making the finals for the first time since 2011 alive.

But the Tigers' (7-12) latest defeat means they can no longer post a winning record, all but ending their hopes of reaching the postseason.

To add further salt to their wounds, utility Daine Laurie scored a second-half hat trick against his former club to seal victory for the home team.

Xavier Savage celebrates a try for the Raiders. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Canberra (9-10), buoyed by a three-game winning streak which has sparked their campaign into life, edged closer towards the top eight after halfback Ethan Sanders hit new heights with four try assists, two linebreaks and a hefty 20 points.

Corey Horsburgh was also prolific, posting a try assist and 35 tackles, despite the Raiders missing star back-rowers Hudson Young (Achilles) and Noah Martin (quad).

For the Tigers, all eyes were on 19-year-old Javon Andrews as he made his debut in Doueihi's halfback jersey, and he was busy with the boot while recording 31 tackles.

Soaring winger Jed Stuart drew first blood for the home side, but Wests hit back through Ethan Roberts when he burst through a hole and scored in the 11th minute.

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Sanders reinstated Canberra's lead after going on a blistering run before five-eighth Ethan Strange danced over the line.

Soon after, centre Simi Sasagi tore through the visitors' defence and handed it off to a speedy Kaeo Weekes, before winger Xavier Savage added his name to the scoresheet to help the Raiders lead 28-6.

Minutes before the break, a lofting ball from fullback Jahream Bula to Faaletino Tavana gave Wests a glimmer of hope.

But their dreams were dashed, as Laurie crashed over three times before Stuart and centre Matt Timoko grabbed four-pointers to complete the drubbing.