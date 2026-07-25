New dad returns to lead Bulldogs past Warriors

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Stephen Crichton has capped his newfound fatherhood by leading Canterbury to a 18-6 win over the Warriors on his return from injury.

Crichton was stretchered off Accor Stadium on a medi-cab a fortnight ago with nerve damage in his neck, but made a triumphant comeback at the same venue on Saturday night to supercharge the Bulldogs' finals hopes.

The 25-year-old's performance -- in which he scored a try and kicked three goals -- came less than 24 hours after his partner Leone welcomed their first child.

Crichton, returning in the five-eighth role he was re-deployed in midway through this season, grabbed the Dogs' first try of the night when he backed up a Viliame Kikau offload and celebrated with a rocking baby motion.

The Crichton try set the wheels in motion for another impressive victory for Cameron Ciraldo's men, who have five wins in their last six outings and are knocking on the door for a spot in the top eight.

What would please Ciraldo the most was Canterbury's desperation in defence, with only a late Chanel Harris-Tavita try preventing the Warriors from going home scoreless.

The 25-year-old's performance -- in which he scored a try and kicked three goals -- came less than 24 hours after his partner Leone welcomed their first child. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

And while this was a night of celebration for the Bulldogs, the Warriors blew a golden chance to cut Penrith's lead in the race for the minor premiership.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster was visibly angered as his side toiled and the sight of seeing fullback Taine Tuaupiki limping off in a moon boot would have only added to his frustration.

Crichton followed his sixth-minute opener by backing up a Jacob Kiraz break, which led to the Dogs swinging it left and then back to Lachlan Galvin on the right.

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Galvin went to his favoured play -- a short ball to Jacob Preston -- and it worked wonders with the back-rower charging in to give the Dogs a 12-0 halftime lead.

Kiraz scored off a scrum play to push Canterbury further ahead after the break, Crichton missing the touchline conversion but making amends with a penalty goal.

Mitch Barnett was the surprising catalyst for the visitors' sole try in the 75th minute when the prop chipped over the top for Harris-Tavita to regather and score.