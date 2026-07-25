Broncos' failed season over as Cowboys overpower rivals

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Brisbane's premiership defence is done and dusted after North Queensland kept their own finals hopes on track with a deserved 18-10 derby win in Townsville.

The Broncos are set to be the first defending NRL premiers to miss the finals since 2005 champions Wests Tigers missed the top eight in 2006.

Their season of dismal failure was crushed in front of a sold-out crowd in Townsville on Saturday night by a Cowboys outfit brilliantly led up front by club legend Jason Taumalolo.

Brisbane, on 18 points, are now four wins outside the eight and there is a remote "mathematical chance" of making finals, but even if they were to win all remaining six games the best they can finish with is 12 victories.

That simply won't be enough to play finals. Brisbane's for and against is so poor at -132 that even a collapse by the teams ahead of them would not be of any help to their cause.

Coach Michael Maguire is set to come under further scrutiny for his failure to get results from his superstar roster.

"I'm pretty shattered for my players and staff ... but it just hasn't been our time," Maguire said.

"We have six games to go and we will focus on the next one."

The Cowboys, in eighth position on 26 points, had all the best players in key positions -- including Taumalolo trumping Payne Haas.

North Queensland halfback Jake Clifford was left out of the starting side last week, but returned with a bang with his kicking game the best on either side.

Brisbane's premiership defence is done and dusted after North Queensland kept their own finals hopes on track with a deserved 18-10 derby win in Townsville. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Cowboys centre Tom Chester was scintillating and fullback Scott Drinkwater played with the composure that Broncos opposite number Reece Walsh lacked.

North Queensland coach Todd Payten lit the fuse before the clash with his statement that "everyone hates the Broncos" and his players delivered.

"I'm very happy for the team, the town and the club," Payten said.

"It was a good performance by our lads. We started fast and physical."

The hosts also dealt with adversity far better.

Cowboys hooker Reed Mahoney was concussed and ruled out in the seventh minute.

Taumalolo, in his 31st derby clash, rumbled through the middle of the Broncos and five-eighth Jaxon Purdue's pinpoint grubber was swooped upon by forward Heilum Luki for the opening try.

Broncos No.6 Ezra Mam had the perfect riposte with a grubber of his own for edge forward Xavier Willison to score out wide.

Both sides bombed tries over the line, but on the cusp of halftime Drinkwater's cutout pass sent winger Braidon Burns steaming down the touchline. He came to Walsh and knocked him clean over before offloading to Clifford for a 14-4 lead.

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The Cowboys got out to a 12-point lead before Walsh forced an error from Burns with a towering bomb. The Broncos fullback threw the money ball for Mam to power his way over to score a cracker.

Mam went within a whisker of adding another, but Brisbane winger Josiah Karapani gave away a penalty and the hosts went back out to an eight-point lead.

The Broncos' most experienced players Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt were off the pace in the big moments.

Cowboys co-captain Reuben Cotter was awarded the Carl Webb Medal as man of the match, in honour of the late legend of both clubs who lost his battle with Motor Neurone Disease in 2023.

There was a lot of heat in the match with North Queensland trio Griffin Neame, Purdue and Heilum Luki all on report, while Brisbane duo Preston Riki and Kotoni Staggs were also booked.