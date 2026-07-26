Gold Coast flyer inspires Titans to win over Dragons

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A dazzling display from five-eighth Jayden Campbell has inspired Gold Coast to a 38-18 win over St George Illawarra.

Campbell was the chief orchestrator of the Titans' slashing left edge attack, producing three try assists in a 15-minute first-half period before putting the game out of reach with a try of his own midway through the second half.

The move to five-eighth continues to pay dividends for Campbell and the Titans, as his rookie halves partner Zane Harrison continues to prove he belongs in the top grade.

Harrison's kicking game has allowed livewire Campbell to play his natural game in recent months, with his talents on full show at Kogarah on Sunday afternoon.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Titans celebrates scoring a try Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

The 20-point victory secured Josh Hannay his maiden back-to-back win as Gold Coast coach, with the Titans achieving the feat for the first time since March last year.

Despite scoring the game's first try, the Dragons found themselves chasing their tails for the most part.

It wasn't as if they didn't have anything to play for either with coach Dean Young this week confirming his long-term future at the club and co-captain Clint Gutherson celebrating his 250th game.

Instead, the joint-venture club is now all but confirmed to attain their first wooden spoon finish.

The Titans responded to an early Tyrell Sloan try almost immediately, when a 50-metre long-range play was capped off by Dragons-bound winger Phil Sami.

An almost identical try followed four minutes later when Campbell laid one on for centre Jaylen De Groot.

De Groot's second try followed in the 26th minute when Campbell and the Titans made short work of the Dragons' right edge yet again.

A Kyle Flangan try made it interesting for the Dragons just before halftime, but two Campbell penalty goals and a try to Oliver Pascoe pushed Gold Coast further ahead after the break.

Campbell confirmed the result and a memorable performance by strolling over untouched midway through the second half.