Sharks leave Manly's finals hopes on life support

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Manly's hopes of a fairytale NRL finals berth are on life support after an insipid 48-12 loss to Cronulla, who appear genuine premiership contenders.

The Sea Eagles suffered their worst defeat of the Kieran Foran era as Sharks halves Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall lit up Brookvale Oval.

The 10th-placed Sea Eagles (9-10) have a losing record for the first time since round six and must win at least four of their last five regular-season games to play finals.

They are four competition points out of the top eight and face top-eight sides Newcastle, the Dolphins and Warriors on the run home.

It's been quite the fall from grace for the Sea Eagles, who rose from the doldrums and won eight of 10 games immediately after Foran replaced Anthony Seibold.

Manly have since lost five of six, and for the first time since club legend Foran became coach in March, they were never in the contest on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles' playmakers gave away four seven-tackle sets with poor kicks.

Siosifa Talakai dives over for a try. Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Reuben Garrick sprayed the kick-off out on the full after the Sharks' fourth try and put the visitors in place for Sione Katoa to score their fifth only minutes before the half.

Tom Trbojevic's replacement Lehi Hopoate had an afternoon to forget at fullback, notably spilling a regulation Hynes kick directly ahead of the Sharks' third try.

The fourth-placed Sharks have won eight from their last nine games and look ready to take the leap from good to great in Craig Fitzgibbon's fifth season as coach.

So long a lightning rod for criticism, halfback Hynes is playing as well as he has since winning the Dally M Medal in 2022.

He embarrassed the Manly middle barging over for the Sharks' fourth try and sent a bullet-like pass for Ronaldo Mulitalo's second try just after the break.

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Hynes dummied through rookie five-eighth Joey Walsh, who had a difficult day, and then passed inside for Sifa Talakai to score in the second half.

He also kicked a career-best 26th consecutive goal and finished the afternoon with three line breaks.

Trindall's suspect ball to Teig Wilton gave Cronulla their opening try, before the five-eighth floated a lovely cut-out pass for Mulitalo's first.

He kicked past Hopoate for KL Iro to cross with 15 minutes to play.

Just before halftime, the Sea Eagles lost second-rower Ben Trbojevic to his second game-ending head knock in as many appearances.