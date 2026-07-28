NRL Round 22: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

AAMI Park, 8pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 3. Manaia Waitere 4. Nick Meaney 5. Moses Leo 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Trent Toelau 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Trent Loiero 14. Hayden Watson 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Shawn Blore 18. Joe Chan 19. Angus Hinchey 20. Davvy Moale 21. Stanley Huen 22. Jai Bowden

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon 14. Kurt Mann 15. Josh Curran 16. Harry Hayes 17. Alekolasimi Jones 19. Jed Reardon 20. Sean O'Sullivan 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Jake Turpin 23. Jonathan Sua

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: The Storm all but ended their finals chances last week with a hard fought loss to the Rabbitohs, during which they added Harry Grant's hamstring to a long list of injuries. The Bulldogs were very impressive in defence against the Warriors and their dysfunctional halves combination combined well enough to create 18 points. The Bulldogs will win a lot of games by restricting opponents to six points.

Tip: Bulldogs by 10

PointsBet odds: Storm $2.55 (+5.5 $1.88) Bulldogs $1.50 (-5.5 $1.88)

Cbus Super Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Cooper Bai 18. Sam Verrills 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Jaylan De Groot 21. Adam Christensen 22. Jett Liu

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Tanner Stowers-Smith 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima 18. Luke Metcalf 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 21. Rocco Berry 22. Luke Laulilii 23. Jacob Auloa

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: The Titans continued to show improvement last weekend in putting the Dragons away, while the Warriors just couldn't fire up their attack through the thick wall of Bulldogs defence. This is a real danger game for the Warriors who really need to switch on and grab the two points if they are to have any hope of running down the ladder-leading Panthers. Teams who take the Titans lightly are being heavily punished.

Tip: Warriors by 10

PointsBet odds: Titans $2.35 (+4.5 $1.83) Warriors $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95)

Glen Willow Regional Stadium, Mudgee, 5:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Jaxen Edgar 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Billy Phillips 18. Izack Tago 19. Jack Cole 20. Blaize Talagi 21. Luron Patea 22. Kalani Leuluai-going

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Simi Sasagi 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Zac Hosking 12. Ata Mariota 13. Morgan Smithies 14. Tom Starling 15. Matt Nicholson 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Daine Laurie 18. Sebastian Kris 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Coby Black 21. Savelio Tamale 22. Vena Patuki-Case

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: The Panthers have not looked themselves of late, losing three of their last five games and struggling during the first half against the Eels. They are making handling errors and missing simple tackles, which just wasn't happening earlier in the season. The Raiiders have been starting to find their 2025 form of late, completely demolishing the Tigers last week. This will be a much tougher task of course, but I think they just might spring an upset, particularly if they pick apart the chinks in the Panthers defensive line.

Tip: Raiders by 6

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.32 (-10.5 $1.88) Raiders $3.30 (+10.5 $1.88)

Kalyn Ponga in action against the Cowboys. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Grant Anderson 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Va'a Semu 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Xavier Willison 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Billy Walters 15. Ben Talty 16. Jaiyden Hunt 17. Ben Hunt 18. Luke Gale 19. Hayze Perham 20. Gehamat Shibasaki 21. Jesse Arthars 22. Joshua Coric

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Cody Hopwood 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Thomas Cant 17. Brodie Jones 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Lachlan Crouch 20. Toby Winter 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Connor Votano

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: Whatever life was left in the Broncos' season was snuffed out last week when the Cowboys won the Queensland derby. The Knights suffered horror injuries to two of their best players and still only lost by two pointes to the Roosters. The Knights have good depth this season and have so much more to play for than the Broncos. Still this could go either way.

Tip: Knights by 8

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.50 (-5.5 $1.88) Knights $2.55 (+5.5 $1.88)

Sunday, August 2

Ocean Protect Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Thomas Hazelton 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Billy Burns 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Jesse Colquhoun 18. Mawene Hiroti 19. Jayden Berrell 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Niwhai Puru

Rabbitohs: 1. Matthew Dufty 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Jack Wighton 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. John Radel 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Euan Aitken 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Jye Gray 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Sean Keppie 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Edward Kosi 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Tallis Duncan 22. Adam Elliott

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks were very impressive last week in dismantling the Sea Eagles at Brookvale. The Rabbitohs put on a display of spirited football to run down the Storm in a real battle that deeply wounded the Storm's finals chances. It is hard to see the Rabbitohs overcome the high-flying Sharks, unless they catch them on an off day. But, the Sharks of recent times seem to have their consistency problems fixed.

Tip: Sharks by 10

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.28 (-11.5 $1.88) Storm $3.60 (+11.5 $1.88)

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Junior Tupou 3. Heamasi Makasini 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Sunia Turuva 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal 14. Heath Mason 15. Charlie Murray 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Tony Sukkar 18. Tristan Hope 19. Starford To'a 20. Javon Andrews 21. Ethan Roberts 22. Bunty Afoa

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Sam Tuivaiti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Junior Paulo 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Toni Mataele 20. Araz Nanva 21. Ryley Smith 22. Jonah Pezet

Officials

Referee: Touchies:

Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers have completely fallen apart since Jarome Luai announced he was leaving to play for PNG, The Adam Doueihi disaster last week was just the latest symptom of a crumbling club. The Eels put up a gallant effort against the Panthers but just couldn't contain them in the second half. If the Tigers are refusing to play, both mentally and physically, the Eels should win this.

Tip: Eels by 16

PointsBet odds: Tigers $2.90 (+8.5 $1.88) Eels $ (-8.5 $1.88)

BYE:

Sea Eagles:

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.