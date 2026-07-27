How horse muck helps NRL wonderkid stay blinkered

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Lachlan Galvin's ability to tune out from his unintended role as a protagonist in an NRL culture war lies in his use of a shovel and a stable full of horse manure.

Galvin has been shielded from the media spotlight for the best part of a year since his divisive exit from Wests Tigers led to him landing at Canterbury.

But he gave his first lengthy interview in more than 12 months after Saturday's win over the Warriors.

Questions surrounding the 21-year-old's ability to be a halfback for the Bulldogs, the flow-on effect of his arrival at Belmore from the Tigers, and Canterbury's struggles in attack through 2026 have made Galvin a lightning rod for criticism.

Bulldogs half Lachlan Galvin runs into the heart of the Wets Tigers defence. Matt King/Getty Images

At times it has felt like every Bulldogs win or loss has been a referendum on Galvin's ability, but coach Cameron Ciraldo has backed the youngster to the hilt and appears to be reaping the rewards.

Canterbury are on the cusp of the top eight with five wins from their past six games.

And while his performances have generated talking points for newspaper columns, radio debates and TV panel shows, Galvin has been blocking it out by literally shovelling s--t.

"I love my horses, race horses, I've got a couple of race horses now," Galvin said.

"I'm into the stables with (trainer) Jason Coyle (at Warwick Farm) and doing a bit of work there, feeding them, picking up their crap, and saddling them up - that's my getaway.

"That gets me away from footy, away from the noise. It's my kind of little bubble by itself with Jason and a couple of family members."

Galvin said his parents have found it particularly hard to digest his progression from teen wonder to public punching bag over the past 12 months.

"I think it's natural that any parent is going to hate when people are talking about their kid," he said.

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He also conceded his development into a game-managing halfback was a work in progress.

Andrew Johns questioned the wisdom of Ciraldo putting the No.7 on Galvin's back earlier this season.

But Galvin appears to be showing signs of adapting to the role alongside new halves partner Stephen Crichton as the Dogs target a late charge into the top eight.

"I think that's something I'm obviously learning from 'Ciro' and all the coaching stuff," Galvin said.

"I've got 'Critta' out there, Bailey (Hayward) at dummy half and Jaeman (Salmon) at lock.

"I've got a lot of help out there and it's not just me doing it by myself.

"I think that's why we're playing so well at the moment. It's a team collective ... winning helps everything."