'Positive meeting': unhappy Tiger expected to return

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Adam Doueihi has smoked the peace pipe with Wests Tigers powerbrokers and is expected to return to training on Tuesday.

Doueihi and his manager Isaac Moses met coach Benji Marshall, chief executive Shaun Mielekamp and football manager Pat Richards at the club's Concord headquarters on Monday morning to thrash out their differences.

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Mielekamp emerged from the crisis talks claiming the meeting was "positive" after weekend fears Doueihi had played his last game for the Tigers.

Contracted until the end of the 2029 NRL season, Doueihi was said to have fallen out with Marshall after making himself unavailable for Saturday's 56-10 loss to Canberra.

The playmaker was upset about being asked to move from halfback to lock to make way for rookie debutant Javon Andrews.

But the 27-year-old could now even be rushed back for Sunday's clash with Parramatta following Monday's clear-the-air meeting.

"It was a very positive and productive meeting," Mielekamp read from a brief prepared statement.

"Adam will be at training tomorrow, which is a very good sign."

Asked to elaborate on Monday's talks, Mielekamp was tight-lipped.

"What was said in the room will stay in the room," he said.

"That's important for us as a club. We're all doing what's best for the club."

The Doueihi drama is the latest controversy to hit the embattled club after superstar playmaker Jarome Luai recently signed a one-year deal with the Eels ahead of his arrival at the PNG Chiefs for their 2028 entry to the competition.

After briefly sharing top spot on the table this season, the Tigers have dropped to second-last and out of finals contention for a 15th consecutive season.