NRL Midweek Mail R22: Bulldogs rediscover their identity

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition heading into Round 22 of the NRL.

Galvin finding his voice

Connor Tracey has praised Lachlan Galvin's development as an on-field leader, saying the young halfback's organisation and communication have improved considerably throughout the season.

"He's young and he's full of energy," Tracey said.

"But something that sort of goes unnoticed is his organisation and his leadership. It's something he's really grown this year, and it's been good to watch."

Tracey added that Galvin and Stephen Crichton have begun building a strong combination in the halves, with both taking responsibility for directing the side.

"They're both talking a lot," he said.

"Critta is our skipper, so he's always talking no matter what... and Galvin's communication has come a long way."

Connor Tracey has praised Lachlan Galvin's growing leadership and organisation in the Bulldogs' spine. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Bulldogs rediscover their identity

Leo Thompson believes Canterbury have rediscovered the defensive identity that first attracted him to Belmore following an impressive fortnight without the ball.

The Bulldogs have conceded just six points across their past two matches, with Thompson saying their defensive resolve is again becoming the foundation of the side.

"Before I came to the Bulldogs, that's what I knew the Bulldogs for -- strong defence," Thompson said.

"I feel like we're starting to find that again."

After a delayed start to his Canterbury career, Thompson admitted it took time to adjust to the club's defensive system and build combinations with those around him.

"It probably took me a few weeks to find my role in the system and get used to playing with the boys," he said.

"But I feel like we're in a good spot at the moment."