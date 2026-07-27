Bears snare title-winning hooker as build takes shape

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More good news for Mal Meninga and Perth rugby league fans has come with another crucial addition to their squad for their 2027 debut season.

The Bears, who will become the NRL's 18th team, have signed hooker Tyson Smoothy from Wakefield Trinity on a three-year deal after the Super League club granted the 27-year-old an early release from his contract on compassionate grounds.

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"Tyson has made a fantastic contribution to the squad this season and while we would love to keep him at the club, we are conscious of family circumstances and his desire to return home to Australia," Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills said.

Perth last week announced premiership winner, Queensland State of Origin representative and Kangaroo centre Gehamat Shibasaki was joining the club from Brisbane on a two-year deal.

Smoothy also featured in that triumphant 2025 Broncos squad and has played 46 NRL games since debuting for Melbourne in 2021. He had originally signed a three-year deal with Wakefield.

The Bears have signed Tyson Smoothy from Wakefield Trinity on a three-year deal. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

"I'd like to thank Daryl (Powell - Trinity coach), Ste and the Wakefield club for releasing Tyson and allowing him to sign with the Perth Bears," coach Meninga said.

"Our squad is starting to take shape and with the addition of Gehamat and Tyson, we now have four players in our squad who have tasted premiership success over the last two seasons."

Smoothy, a dynamic dummy-half who has played 20 Super League matches for the Wildcats this season, will remain a mainstay of their squad as they strive for the 2026 title.

"I'm focused on continuing to work hard for this great club and bring the Super League title to Wakefield," Smoothy said.

"I am also excited about the opportunity to make history with the Perth Bears next season ... and it will be good to see a few familiar faces."

Smoothy joins teenage Fiji international Jope Rauqe, England centre Harry Newman, Melbourne utility Tyran Wishart, former Canterbury and Gold Coast playmaker Toby Sexton, Sean Russell, Luke Laulilii and Nick Meaney on the Bears' books.