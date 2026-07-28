Dragons closing in on off-contract Dolphins star

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St George Illawarra are set to sign experienced Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima on a two-year deal from the 2027 season.

Sources have told ESPN that Nikorima is poised to join the Dragons through until the end of 2028, adding further experience and versatility to the club's spine.

The 32-year-old is off contract with the Dolphins at the end of the current season and has played more than 230 NRL games across stints with Brisbane, the Warriors, South Sydney and the Dolphins.

Kodi Nikorima of the Dolphins. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Nikorima has primarily featured in the halves throughout his career but can also cover hooker, giving the Dragons another option as they continue to reshape their roster.

His arrival would add to a major recruitment drive that already includes Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Keaon Koloamatangi, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson.

The deal is expected to be formally announced once finalised.