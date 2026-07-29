'I've taken pay cuts': Munster opens up on PNG interest

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Cameron Munster has "taken pay cuts throughout" his career but his interest in speaking with the PNG Chiefs goes beyond money.

The 31-year-old Melbourne star is contracted to the Storm until the end of 2027 and is not technically a free agent until November 1 this year.

But given his standing at the club as a two-time premiership winner and a loyal servant of 251 NRL games, the Storm have given him permission to negotiate with the Chiefs while he is recuperating from a knee injury.

Munster, who has a wife Bianca and three children to consider, was set to ramp up Chiefs discussions last week when former NSW star Zac Lomax signed and toured the club's facilities.

"I have never been to PNG. I was actually going to go with Zac Lomax last weekend, but unfortunately it fell through," Munster said.

"It just wasn't the right time with the way I've been playing, being injured, and with the club in a bit of a crisis trying to make the finals. I thought it was the right idea to wait."

The Storm star has since decided to postpone talks with PNG until November 1.

Munster was speaking at the 'Sapporo Supper Club: Hibachi Edition', featuring Japanese hibachi cooking while celebrating 150 years of Japan's oldest beer brand at Brisbane's Night Feast.

Star five-eighth Cameron Munster has been booked in for an operation that potentially could see him miss the rest of the regular season. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Munster has only been coached by Storm mentor Craig Bellamy, who is on contract until the end of 2028 but also battling a health issue.

" I don't want to say too much about it but I'm not sure what his coaching future looks like. If he stays, I'll stay, so there's a bit of pressure on your back, Craig," Munster grinned.

"I've got to make sure it's right for me and my family. If he's not sure what he wants to do, sometimes you can't wait for someone else when you're making decisions for your family.

"I love Craig and I love the Melbourne Storm. I'm not saying I'm not going to stay, but November 1 comes around and I've got to make sure I do the right thing for me and my family.

"I've taken pay cuts throughout my career. I'm not saying I won't take one again, but I've got to make sure my family's in a great position long-term.

"Footy's not everything, and it doesn't last forever. I've got to work after footy, so I want to make sure I'm financially stable for myself and my kids."

Munster will be 33 when the Chiefs play their first game in 2028, so Bellamy has already given Munster his blessing to pursue an opportunity with PNG.

"'Mun' has done a whole heap for our club and he's done it over a long period of time," said Bellamy, who handed Munster his NRL debut in 2014.

"He's been a wonderful player with our club, so if he sees that he wants to go to the team in Papua New Guinea ... I'd be happy to let him go."

The Storm have made it clear they want Munster to stay a one-club player, but PNG will make a compelling case.

"There's obviously incentives with PNG and the resort over there, but at the same time rugby league is the national sport in PNG," Munster said.

"You see how passionate those fans are, especially when Queensland Cup teams go over there.

"I'm sure the national team and rugby league in PNG will continue to grow. They're building a pretty good squad at the moment.

"I'm not saying I'm going there, but whoever does go will be pretty competitive in their first year."