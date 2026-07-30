Broncos prop Jensen retires on medical advice

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Brisbane prop Corey Jensen will be on blood thinners for the rest of his life, forcing him to retire from the NRL immediately.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms, or blood clots, in both lungs after playing against Wests Tigers in round seven.

The 2025 premiership winner has since been taking blood thinning medication after consulting a range of specialists.

The Broncos, in a statement, said that "recent test results found that while Jensen does not have an underlying autoimmune issue which caused the clots, he will be required to stay on blood thinners for the rest of his life".

"As a result, he cannot continue to play contact sports and has received medical advice to retire."

Jensen has been a warrior for the Broncos in 95 matches and for North Queensland in 58 NRL games before that.

He played a key role in the middle last year in the premiership win as a powerhouse foil in the starting side with fellow middle forwards Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms, or blood clots, in both lungs after playing against Wests Tigers in round seven. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Jensen said his long-term health had to be his priority.

"Due to circumstances and medical advice from not just specialists here but from specialists internationally, the recommendation is that I can't continue playing contact sport," he said.

"Since (the diagnosis) I've been able to train properly again, it's been like a mini preseason and I can do everything other than the contact which is the frustrating part.

"Overall, my health's pretty good, I can continue training in the future and it's not going to affect me in any way."

Jensen is a qualified sports scientist, having completed a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science at James Cook University, and will have a bright future in that space if he chooses to pursue it.

Jensen was not a star as a youth but through hard work turned himself into a weapon after debuting for the Cowboys in 2017 and playing in the grand final.

"The late Paul Green gave me my debut back then...I was a bit of a late bloomer, so I'm grateful they took a punt on me and I have to acknowledge how much the Cowboys did for my career," Jensen said.

"Coming down here was kind of a kind of a new lease on life. The Broncos gave me the opportunity and I'm eternally grateful for what this club's done for me both on and off the field."

One of seven children, Jensen thanked his parents and wife Shannen for their unwavering support throughout his career.